The Financial Grimes: Is this a risk worth taking?

This top City analyst reviews the financial sector stocks making headlines today.

Jeremy Grime spent 15 years as a financial sector analyst, working at Altium Capital, RBC Capital Markets, Panmure Gordon and most recently as Director of Research at finnCap. Jeremy is also a qualified accountant.

Jeremy's blog is written with more experienced investors in mind. However, we have included a brief glossary at the bottom of the page to help those less familiar with some of the language used. For more on key financial metrics and valuation ratios click here.

Equiniti – H1 Results

Share Price 210p

Mkt Cap £764 million

Conflict Disclosure: No Holding

Equiniti (LSE:EQN) is an outsourcing business focused on financial and administration services.



Results.8.3% Revenue increase to £275 million. 3.9% EBITDA increase to £60.9m which is a 22% margin. Organic revenue growth is stated at 10.7% in EQ, 7.2% in Intelligent Solutions, 5% in Investment Solutions and an 8.6% decline in Pension Solutions. 90% of the $5 million synergies on the Wells Fargo acquisition have been secured. Outlook is confident in delivery of FY expectations and the focus is on prudent allocation of capital. Net debt is £370 million which is 2.8X underlying EBITDA. Capex was £25 million.

Estimates Statement gives confidence in FY expectations which are £90 million PBT and EPS 19p with 5.8p DPS

Valuation PE 11X, Yield 2.8%

Conclusion This is a highly leveraged business which has made a large US acquisition which has taken longer than expected to complete and integrate. There is a lot of risk here and I would expect the rating to be lower for such high risk.

Glossary PBT profit before tax EPS earnings per share DPS dividend per share ROE return on equity EBITDA earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation PER price earnings, or PE ratio Yield dividend yield FCF free cash flow NAV net asset value Price/Book (PB) a company's share price versus what it owns Book Value a company's worth after subtracting debts and liabilities from assets AUM assets under management FUM funds under management OTC over-the-counter FCA Financial Conduct Authority ESMA European Securities and Markets Authority

For information about Jeremy's 'deep dive' company analysis, you can email him at jeremy@charltonillingworth.co.uk

Jeremy Grime is an independent equity markets analyst and freelance contributor, not a direct employee of interactive investor.