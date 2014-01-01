Your options with ii

Take a tax-free lump sum of up to 25%. Then withdraw the remainder as and when you need it.

You can either take a regular monthly income, dip into your pot when you need to, or even take the whole amount in one go.

Take your pension in lump sums, as and when you need them.

The first 25% of each lump sum is tax-free, and the rest is taxed as income.

The funds you don't withdraw are left invested.

Annuity (with another provider)

Get a guaranteed income in return for some or all of your pension pot.

Annuities offer security, but are not as flexible as other options. Depending on your circumstances you may get less back overall.

ii does not offer an annuity directly, but you can take money from your ii SIPP to purchase one. To do this you will need to complete and return a Taking Pension Benefits form.

form. Learn more about annuities



A combination of the above

Some people choose to take more than one option. For example, you could take a small annuity and the rest of your pension as drawdown. This might give you a good balance of security and flexibility.