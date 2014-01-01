Home >

Your options at retirement

ii SIPP
Open a SIPP
Transfer my pension
SIPP fees and charges
Customer stories
Pension calculator
What is a SIPP?
Income drawdown
Making a contribution
Tax relief
Inheritance tax
SIPP vs ISA
SIPP investment ideas
SIPP FAQs
Useful forms

Options at retirement

We offer a range of flexible options for accessing your pension. There are no hidden costs – it’s all included in your SIPP fee.

What you need to know

  • Deciding how to use your pension to meet your income requirements is not always easy. If you have any questions, we recommend speaking with Pension Wise or an independent financial adviser.
  • Some people find that combining multiple pensions into their SIPP makes retirement planning simpler. Again, you should take advice on this.
  • Some options are not reversible, so make sure you are certain before you go ahead.

Your options with ii

Income drawdown

Take a tax-free lump sum of up to 25%. Then withdraw the remainder as and when you need it. 

You can either take a regular monthly income, dip into your pot when you need to, or even take the whole amount in one go.

Lump sums (UFPLS)

Take your pension in lump sums, as and when you need them.

The first 25% of each lump sum is tax-free, and the rest is taxed as income.

The funds you don't withdraw are left invested.

Annuity (with another provider)

Get a guaranteed income in return for some or all of your pension pot.

Annuities offer security, but are not as flexible as other options. Depending on your circumstances you may get less back overall.

A combination of the above

Some people choose to take more than one option. For example, you could take a small annuity and the rest of your pension as drawdown. This might give you a good balance of security and flexibility.

FAQs

With flexi-access drawdown you can take up to 25% of your pension tax-free. When you’re ready, you can start taking income from the remaining 75%, which will be taxed as income.

Taking this taxable income will trigger the MPAA, which reduces the amount you can contribute into your pension to £4,000 a year.

With UFPLS, you take your pension in lump sums. 25% of each lump sum is tax-free, and you’ll pay tax on the remaining 75%. Taking UFPLS triggers the MPAA right away.

Yes. You can access your pension as soon as you turn 55 (57 from 2028). Bear in mind that the sooner you start taking pension income, the sooner it could run out.

Some people have a ‘phased retirement’, where they work less and start taking a small pension income to make up the difference. They can then move into full retirement when they are ready.

The current Lifetime Allowance (LTA) is £1,073,100. This is the total amount you can withdraw from a pension without paying extra tax charges.

If you exceed the lifetime allowance, you may have to pay 55% tax if you are taking a lump sum, or 25% (plus income tax) if you take it any other way. 

Open a SIPP today and pay no SIPP fee for six months.

This means your service plan fee of £9.99 covers you for all of your investment accounts. Following the offer period, the ii SIPP fee is only £10 a month more, and could save thousands compared to other pension providers who charge a percentage fee.  Terms apply

open a SIPP   transfer your pension

The ii SIPP is aimed at clients who have sufficient knowledge and experience of investing to make their own investment decisions and want to actively manage their investments. A SIPP is not suitable for every investor. Other types of pensions may be more appropriate. The value of investments made within a SIPP can fall as well as rise and you may end up with a fund at retirement that’s worth less than you invested. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (age 57 from 2028). Prior to making any decision about the suitability of a SIPP, or transferring any existing pension plan(s) into a SIPP we recommend that you seek the advice of a suitably qualified financial adviser. Please note the tax treatment of these products depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may be subject to change in future.