How to invest in international markets with ii

If you want to invest in US shares, you will first need to complete a W-8BEN form (unless you are only trading in a SIPP) – this lets you save tax on any dividends or interest that you earn.

You will also need to agree to our online Exchange Agreements – this gives you access to live US prices. You can find out more about setting up your account for US trading here.

Trading international shares will involve exchanging currency. With ii you can hold up to 9 different currencies within your account – this can make international trades much simpler, and will save having to pay exchange fees every time you trade. Learn more about our foreign exchange service.

Any international shares can be held in the same account as your UK investments.

