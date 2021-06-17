International markets
Learn more about the range of markets available through ii.
Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling.
What international markets do we offer?
ii offers one of the widest choice of international investments on the market, with access to 17 global exchanges:
- North America: United States, Canada
- Europe: Ireland, Germany, France, Spain, Belgium, Italy, The Netherlands, Sweden*, Switzerland*
- Asia Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, Singapore
* phone orders only
Buy Japan, India and China shares using ADRs
As well as direct access to the above exchanges, we also offer Japanese, Indian and Chinese shares in the form of ADRs (American Depositary Receipts).
This simply means certain international shares are available on the US stock exchanges. These shares will have 'ADR' in their title.
How to invest in international markets with ii
If you want to invest in US shares, you will first need to complete a W-8BEN form (unless you are only trading in a SIPP) – this lets you save tax on any dividends or interest that you earn.
You will also need to agree to our online Exchange Agreements – this gives you access to live US prices. You can find out more about setting up your account for US trading here.
Trading international shares will involve exchanging currency. With ii you can hold up to 9 different currencies within your account – this can make international trades much simpler, and will save having to pay exchange fees every time you trade. Learn more about our foreign exchange service.
Any international shares can be held in the same account as your UK investments.
Open an account
Whether you are looking for a general trading account, an ISA or a SIPP, we’ve got you covered with a low, flat fee.
ISA.
Make the most of your £20,000 tax-free savings allowance with our award-winning Stocks & Shares ISA.
Managed ISA.
Let us manage your ISA for you. Save time, leave it to the experts and feel confident in your investment goals – all for a low monthly subscription.
Popular international shares with ii customers
Here are the non UK-listed shares that were most held by our investors (by GBP value, as at 31 October 2025). Our most popular investments should not be taken as personal recommendations to buy or sell a particular stock or fund, and are not intended to provide advice.
- Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)
- NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)
- Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL)
- Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)
- Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)
- Strategy Class A (NASDAQ:MSTR)
- Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
- Berkshire Hathaway Inc Class B (NYSE:BRK.B)
- Palantir Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:PLTR)
- Meta Platforms Inc Class A (NASDAQ:META)