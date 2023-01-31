Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling.
How do bonds and gilts work?
Bonds and gilts are typically low risk fixed income investments which can take pride of place in any portfolio. Corporate bonds are issued by corporations and gilts are bonds issued specifically by the British government to borrow money.
There are different types of gilts but most will typically pay a fixed coupon biannually and mature on a set date in the future.
Find out more: What are bonds?
Popular bonds and gilts available at ii
Here are the bonds and gilts that were most held by our investors (by GBP value, as at 30 September 2022).
See the other tables for just corporate bonds or just UK government bonds (gilts) for further information.
Our most popular investments should not be taken as personal recommendations to buy or sell a particular stock or fund, and are not intended to provide advice.
Performance review: Q2 2022
Inflation spiking in many countries above 7% has rattled bond investors and seen new investors demanding higher yields, hence prices have been driven lower. Fixed income assets were under pressure before the war as we are in an environment of unsettlingly high inflation numbers, levels that have not been seen for more than a decade.
The situation has suddenly become far worse as the implications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the supply chains of many commodities became more obvious. Inflation has been rising for a number of quarters, with shortages in many industrial segments driving prices higher, which is feeding through to CPI. While all strands of fixed income were weak, the worst performers were emerging market debt in US dollars, UK corporate bonds and UK Government Gilts. The least impacted, albeit still weaker, were, unsurprisingly inflation-linked bonds.
|Performance (%)
|Q2
|YTD
|1 Year
|3 Years
|5 Years
|Global Aggregate
|-0.54
|-3.99
|-3.59
|-1.69
|0.79
|Global Government
|-0.71
|-3.99
|-3.97
|-2.30
|0.46
|Global Corporate
|-0.84
|-5.66
|-4.98
|-0.75
|1.58
|Global High Yield
|-3.94
|-7.12
|-6.30
|-0.27
|2.14
|EURO Corporate
|-5.73
|-10.20
|-12.70
|-4.80
|-1.41
|Sterling Corporate
|-6.66
|-12.41
|-12.90
|-1.89
|0.16
|Global Inflation Linked
|-6.75
|-8.31
|-3.37
|0.47
|2.07
|UK Gilts
|-7.42
|-14.06
|-13.60
|-3.43
|-0.75
|UK Inflation Linked
|-18.17
|-22.80
|-17.33
|-4.21
|-0.51
|Source: Morningstar. Total returns in GBP.
Learn more about investing in bonds with ii
What are bonds?
The basics of bonds. Find out about the types of bonds, bond yields, tax on bonds and bond prices.
What are gilts?
A beginners guide to gilts. Learn about the types of gilts, gilt yields and gilt tax rules.
Corporate bonds
Discover the types of corporate bonds, corporate bond tax rules, how to invest in corporate bonds and why.
Bonds Basics with Sam Benstead
Your questions answered...
Latest bonds coverage
