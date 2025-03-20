Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
Bonds are a form of debt used by companies and governments to raise money. When you own a bond or bond fund, you are effectively lending money to the issuer of the bonds. In return, you get paid an income, known as the coupon.
Corporate bonds are issued by companies, while gilts is the name given to bonds issued by the UK government. Bonds and gilts can play an important role in a portfolio. They offer two main advantages: income and diversification from equities.
However, they are not risk free, as issuers can default on their debt. Bond prices can also fall for reasons like rising inflation and rising interest rates.
“Bonds are generally lower risk than shares. While shares offer part ownership of a company, and may come with dividends, bonds are loans to companies that should offer a more stable income stream.
Bonds, held directly or through funds, diversify portfolios and provide income, which helps reduce portfolio volatility.
Bond prices may rise during market uncertainty due to their fixed returns. They also generally do well when interest rates fall, which may happen when economies are slowing down.
However, bonds aren't always defensive – rising interest rates can lower bond values. As new bonds offer higher yields, existing ones lose value to match market rates. This occurred in 2022, when both bond and share prices fell simultaneously due to rising rates.” - Lee Wild
There’s a wide range of investment options when it comes to bonds and gilts; each with its strengths and weaknesses. Explore the guides below to find out more.
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Rates mostly held amid inflation uncertainty, with investors looking again at inflation-linked gilts.
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You can trade a number of bonds and gilts via your online ii account.
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Simply place an order to invest in your chosen bond. If you want to invest in the same bond every month, you can always do this with our free regular investing service.
There is generally no limit to how much you can invest in bonds - although some will set limits.
Bond prices generally move in the opposite direction to interest rates; so when interest rates go up, bond prices go down and vice versa.
Bonds are generally considered to be among the safest investments, but they are not without risk. To get a better understanding of how bonds compare to other investments, like shares or investment trusts, go to our pages on investment risk and low-risk investing.
For further insight, our fixed income expert, Sam Benstead, answered a reader's question about bonds for our series ask ii: 'Are bonds really low risk? My portfolio keeps dropping!’
Yes, you can sell bonds before they mature. You don’t have to wait until a bond’s maturity date to sell, and this can be done on the secondary market where investors sell bonds to each other directly. If you use a broker, they may charge you a commission.
Find out more about tax rules for bonds and gilts.
A bond fund owns a portfolio of bonds.
The big difference with investing directly in a bond is that a bond fund never matures – it reinvests cash from maturing bonds and often does not hold bonds to maturity. This means bond fund investors are not locking in a set yield, but rather owning a constantly shifting portfolio of bonds whose values, and therefore the unit price of a bond fund, will constantly change as bond prices fluctuate.
On the other hand, investors looking to lock in a fixed income may be better served by holding a direct bond, such as gilt (UK government bond) to maturity. While the price of the bond will fluctuate, as the bond nears it maturity date it will return to its par value (the price it was when it was first issued) and pay that par value back to investors on maturity.
Yes, you can hold bonds within an ISA and/or a SIPP.
Yes, you can hold bonds in an ISA, SIPP or even a Trading Account. Buying bonds in a SIPP or ISA means your income and gains can grow tax-free, though SIPP withdrawals may be taxed later.
When a bond matures, the investor is repaid the sum that was borrowed by bond, known as the par value. For gilts this is £100. They also receive their final semi-annual coupon.