Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling.

How do bonds and gilts work?

Bonds and gilts are typically low risk fixed income investments which can take pride of place in any portfolio. Corporate bonds are issued by corporations and gilts are bonds issued specifically by the British government to borrow money.

There are different types of gilts but most will typically pay a fixed coupon biannually and mature on a set date in the future.

Find out more: What are bonds?

Popular bonds and gilts available at ii 

Here are the bonds and gilts that were most held by our investors (by GBP value, as at 30 September 2022).

See the other tables for just corporate bonds or just UK government bonds (gilts) for further information. 

Rank  Issuer  Name
1UNITED KINGDOM (GOVERNMENT OF) 2.5% I/L STK 17/07/24 GBP (LSE:T24I)
2UNITED KINGDOM 0.125 31/01/2023 (LSE:TR23)
3UNITED KINGDOM (GOVERNMENT OF) 0.125% BDS 31/01/2024 GBP1000 (LSE:TN24)
4UNITED KINGDOM (GOVERNMENT OF) 1% BDS22/04/2024 GBP1000 (LSE:TG24)
5UNITED KINGDOM (GOVERNMENT OF) 2.49539% 2% I/L STK 26/01/35 GBP100 (LSE:T2IL)
6UK (GOVT OF) 5% STK 07/03/2025 GBP100 (LSE:TR25)
74 1/8% Index-linked Treasury Stock 2030 (LSE:T30I)
8BANK OF IRELAND (GOVERNOR & CO. OF) 13.375 (LSE:BOI)
9ENQUEST PLC 9 27/10/2027 (LSE:ENQ2)
10BURFORD CAPITAL PLC 6.125 26/10/2024 (LSE:BUR2)
11UNITED KINGDOM 0.75 22/07/2023 (LSE:TG23)
12Provident Financial PLC 5.125% NTS 09/10/23 GBP100 (LSE:66WS)
13CO-OPERATIVE GROUP LIMITED 11 18/12/2025 (LSE:42TE)
14BURFORD CAPITAL PLC 5 01/12/2026 (LSE:BUR3)
15United Kingdom 2.25% GILT 07/09/23 GBP JUN13 W (LSE:T23)
16AVIVA 6.125% SB BDS 14/11/36 GBP (LSE:AE57)
17COVENTRY BUILDING SOCIETY 12.125 (LSE:CVBP)
18INTERNATIONAL PERSONAL FINANCE PLC 7.75 14/12/2023 (LSE:IPF2)
19PARAGON BANKING GROUP PLC 6 28/08/2024 (LSE:PAG3)
20United Kingdom 0.125% GBP Index Linked Treasury Gilt 2012-Mar 22 2024 (LSE:TR24)

Performance review: Q2 2022

Inflation spiking in many countries above 7% has rattled bond investors and seen new investors demanding higher yields, hence prices have been driven lower. Fixed income assets were under pressure before the war as we are in an environment of unsettlingly high inflation numbers, levels that have not been seen for more than a decade.

The situation has suddenly become far worse as the implications of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the supply chains of many commodities became more obvious. Inflation has been rising for a number of quarters, with shortages in many industrial segments driving prices higher, which is feeding through to CPI. While all strands of fixed income were weak, the worst performers were emerging market debt in US dollars, UK corporate bonds and UK Government Gilts. The least impacted, albeit still weaker, were, unsurprisingly inflation-linked bonds.

Performance (%)Q2YTD1 Year3 Years5 Years
Global Aggregate-0.54-3.99-3.59-1.690.79
Global Government-0.71-3.99-3.97-2.300.46
Global Corporate-0.84-5.66-4.98-0.751.58
Global High Yield-3.94-7.12-6.30-0.272.14
EURO Corporate-5.73-10.20-12.70-4.80-1.41
Sterling Corporate-6.66-12.41-12.90-1.890.16
Global Inflation Linked-6.75-8.31-3.370.472.07
UK Gilts-7.42-14.06-13.60-3.43-0.75
UK Inflation Linked-18.17-22.80-17.33-4.21-0.51
Source: Morningstar. Total returns in GBP.

