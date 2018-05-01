SIPP - income drawdown

How much income can I take from my pension pot?

One of the advantages of the SIPP is that you can choose how much income you want to withdraw, after you have taken your tax-free lump sum and moved your SIPP into income drawdown. You can choose to make regular withdrawals or take larger sums as and when you need them. You can also buy an annuity, which will provide you with an income in retirement. However, you must be aware that any income you take, after your tax-free lump sum, will be subject to income tax, as with any other pension. This may include higher-rate tax if you go over the threshold in the tax year.

How is drawdown income taxed?

Tax on SIPP drawdown operates the same way as other forms of income tax. After you have taken your tax-free lump sum, any subsequent withdrawals are subject to income tax. This tax year, the rules are:

If you have no income from any other sources, the first £12,500 is tax-free.

20% on the next £37,500 above this.

40% on everything above £50,000 (£12,500 + £37,500)

45% on everything above £150,000.

Lifetime allowance

The lifetime allowance is the limit you can save in your SIPP over your lifetime. This tax year, the allowance has been raised to £1.055million. Any savings above this limit will be subject to tax at 25% plus income tax if it is used as income, or 55% if it is taken as a lump sum.

Tax relief and the money purchase annual allowance

After you start taking money from your SIPP, you are still allowed to make contributions to your pension, but the amount you can pay in and claim tax relief on reduces. This is known as the Money Purchase Annual Allowance.

Month 1 tax

When you begin to take income from your SIPP, your pension providers should give you a tax code. If they fail to do so, you may be charged a "month 1" tax, also known as emergency tax. This means your personal allowance, basic tax allowance and higher rate tax band will all decrease to one twelfth of their normal level. Often, you will be able to claim this money back from HMRC but it can significantly decrease your income in the first month. The overpayment should be corrected without further action within a few weeks once a correct code is generated and passed to your pension scheme.

What happens if you die?

If the pension-holder dies before the age of 75, the fund can be passed, free from tax, to any beneficiary as a lump sum or an income drawdown pension. If the funds are uncrystallised, they can also be passed on as an annuity. If the pension-holder is over 75, then the fund will be passed on at the marginal tax rate, or paid into a trust as a lump sum, minus a 45% tax charge.