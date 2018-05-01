Home >

Useful forms - SIPP

ii SIPP
Open a SIPP
What is a SIPP?
SIPP cashback offer
Income drawdown
Making a contribution
Transfer my pension
Tax relief
Inheritance tax
SIPP vs ISA
SIPP charges and rates
SIPP investment ideas
SIPP FAQs
Useful forms

 

ii SIPP - useful forms

All documents apply to ii SIPP accounts unless stated otherwise.

 

Keep your SIPP updated

Useful guides

Login to your secure SIPP administration page to review beneficiaries or set up your Expression of Wishes.

The ii SIPP is aimed at clients who have sufficient knowledge and experience of investing to make their own investment decisions and want to actively manage their investments. A SIPP is not suitable for every investor. Other types of pensions may be more appropriate. The value of investments made within a SIPP can fall as well as rise and you may end up with a fund at retirement that’s worth less than you invested. You can normally only access the money from age 55 (age 57 from 2028). Prior to making any decision about the suitability of a SIPP, or transferring any existing pension plan(s) into a SIPP we recommend that you seek the advice of a suitably qualified financial adviser. Please note the tax treatment of these products depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may be subject to change in future.

Making cash contributions

The quickest and easiest way to make personal contributions is via your online account. No contribution form is required for the following:

  • debit card (one-off): log in and select 'add cash' from the 'cash & transfers' menu.
  • direct debit (regular, monthly) personal contribution: log in and from the ‘account’ menu select ‘add an account’. Click on ‘Account upgrades’ from the section menu to choose ‘Regular Payments’ to set-up your personal, regular, contribution.
  • internal transfer (one-off and regular, monthly): log in and select 'withdraw/transfer cash' from the 'cash & transfers' menu

To make a personal contribution by bank transfer and arrange contributions from your employer or another person, complete an ii SIPP Contribution Form.

log in

Transferring existing pensions

Having opened your ii SIPP, use our online SIPP Transfer process when  you want to bring other pensions together in your account.

  • For transfers of pensions with defined or safeguard benefits of £30,000 or more (such as a 'final salary' pension) you will also need to take independent advice that confirms the transfer is in your best interests and you and your adviser will need to complete a SIPP Financial Advice Declaration Form. Where the transferring value is less than £30,000 we will normally accept it without advice where the value represents no more than 10% of the value of your SIPP. If in doubt, please contact us before starting your transfer.
  • If you are considering transferring an overseas pension to your ii SIPP, please contact us with details beforehand and we will confirm whether or not we can accept it.
contact us

Paying for advice

This form should be used when fees for regulated financial advice are to be paid from your ii SIPP. Please complete this form to authorise an advice fee and to confirm the type of fee being paid.

Start taking benefits for the first time:

Choose from the options available to achieve your preferred mix of lump sums, regular income and annuity purchase.

1
Taking Pension Benefits Form

Download and complete a Taking Pension Benefits form to start the drawdown process.

2
Benefits Questionnaire

Once we've received your Taking Pension Benefits Form we'll send you a questionnaire to complete and return.

3
Benefits Confirmation

The final step once we've processed your questionnaire is to confirm the benefits you're taking.

Once we’ve received a form it typically takes five workings days to process and send you the next step. However, timescales can vary depending on your request. You will be notified when the documents for steps 2 and 3 are available online.

Taking additional benefits from a Flexi-Access Drawdown SIPP:

  • To move further funds into Flexi-Access Drawdown, complete a Taking Pension Benefits form.
  • To start or amend income payments from your existing Flexi-Access Drawdown fund, complete a Starting/amending income payments for flexi-access drawdown form.
  • To take a UFPLS (Uncrystallised Funds Pension Lump Sum) payment from funds that are not already in drawdown, or to purchase an annuity, complete a Taking Pension Benefits form.

Taking additional benefits from a Capped Drawdown SIPP:

  • To move further funds into capped drawdown, or convert your existing capped drawdown arrangements to Flexi-Access Drawdown (FAD), complete a Taking Capped Drawdown Benefits form
  • To start or amend income payments from your existing Capped Drawdown fund, complete a Starting/amending income payments for capped drawdown form.
  • To take an UFPLS payment from funds that are not already in drawdown, or to purchase an annuity, complete a Taking Pension Benefits Form