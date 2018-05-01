Useful forms - SIPP
All documents apply to ii SIPP accounts unless stated otherwise.
Login to your secure SIPP administration page to review beneficiaries or set up your Expression of Wishes.
Making cash contributions
The quickest and easiest way to make personal contributions is via your online account. No contribution form is required for the following:
- debit card (one-off): log in and select 'add cash' from the 'cash & transfers' menu.
- direct debit (regular, monthly) personal contribution: log in and from the ‘account’ menu select ‘add an account’. Click on ‘Account upgrades’ from the section menu to choose ‘Regular Payments’ to set-up your personal, regular, contribution.
- internal transfer (one-off and regular, monthly): log in and select 'withdraw/transfer cash' from the 'cash & transfers' menu
To make a personal contribution by bank transfer and arrange contributions from your employer or another person, complete an ii SIPP Contribution Form.
Transferring existing pensions
Having opened your ii SIPP, use our online SIPP Transfer process when you want to bring other pensions together in your account.
- For transfers of pensions with defined or safeguard benefits of £30,000 or more (such as a 'final salary' pension) you will also need to take independent advice that confirms the transfer is in your best interests and you and your adviser will need to complete a SIPP Financial Advice Declaration Form. Where the transferring value is less than £30,000 we will normally accept it without advice where the value represents no more than 10% of the value of your SIPP. If in doubt, please contact us before starting your transfer.
- If you are considering transferring an overseas pension to your ii SIPP, please contact us with details beforehand and we will confirm whether or not we can accept it.
Paying for advice
This form should be used when fees for regulated financial advice are to be paid from your ii SIPP. Please complete this form to authorise an advice fee and to confirm the type of fee being paid.
Choose from the options available to achieve your preferred mix of lump sums, regular income and annuity purchase.
Download and complete a Taking Pension Benefits form to start the drawdown process.
Once we've received your Taking Pension Benefits Form we'll send you a questionnaire to complete and return.
The final step once we've processed your questionnaire is to confirm the benefits you're taking.
Once we’ve received a form it typically takes five workings days to process and send you the next step. However, timescales can vary depending on your request. You will be notified when the documents for steps 2 and 3 are available online.
Taking additional benefits from a Flexi-Access Drawdown SIPP:
- To move further funds into Flexi-Access Drawdown, complete a Taking Pension Benefits form.
- To start or amend income payments from your existing Flexi-Access Drawdown fund, complete a Starting/amending income payments for flexi-access drawdown form.
- To take a UFPLS (Uncrystallised Funds Pension Lump Sum) payment from funds that are not already in drawdown, or to purchase an annuity, complete a Taking Pension Benefits form.
Taking additional benefits from a Capped Drawdown SIPP:
- To move further funds into capped drawdown, or convert your existing capped drawdown arrangements to Flexi-Access Drawdown (FAD), complete a Taking Capped Drawdown Benefits form
- To start or amend income payments from your existing Capped Drawdown fund, complete a Starting/amending income payments for capped drawdown form.
- To take an UFPLS payment from funds that are not already in drawdown, or to purchase an annuity, complete a Taking Pension Benefits Form