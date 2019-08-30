Home >

With 40,000 global stocks, 17 exchanges and 9 currencies, we offer you more options for success.

What are shares?

Shares are an investment in an individual company. Buying even one share gives you part ownership (albeit a very small part) of that company. This entitles you to benefits such as receiving dividends and registering your votes in company activities.

New to share dealing?

If you’re new to buying shares, we can help you, from providing you with a low-cost trading account to offering extensive research data, trading tools and financial intelligence. Read our introduction to share dealing.

Investment choice at home and abroad

We understand that having choice of markets and types of investment is important. To make this possible , through ii you can invest in a wide range of funds and access 17 global exchanges of company shares.

If you choose to invest internationally you can also hold up to 9 of the main currencies in our Trading Account and SIPP. This can help reduce your foreign exchange conversion costs.

The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling. We may receive two elements of commission in relation to international dealing - Trading Commission and our FX Charge. Please see our Rate Card for full details of the relevant costs. Foreign markets will involve different risks from the UK markets. In some cases the risks will be greater.

The best choice for value 

Our charges are simple, fair and clear. The more you invest, the more our fair flat fees make sense. 

  • Choose a service plan to suit your investment style, from £9.99 per month
  • Receive benefits including trading credits and discounted trading commissions depending on your plan
  • £0.99 for each investment made using our dividend reinvestment and regular investing services. 

The Langcat research

Independent research into ii's pricing shows that the typical customer could save more than £30,000 in charges compared to percentage-based fees*. This means you could retire earlier, go on the holiday of a lifetime or pay for your children or grandchildren to go to university. It's your choice. You are in control.

 

Join us today and take control of your financial future with award-winning, great value investing.

Risk Warning: The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser.

* Independent research by The Lang Cat: To see how investing with our Fair Flat Fees over 30 years in an ISA compares with other providers, The Lang Cat used: • The average ISA balance and typical top-up amounts, according to figures from HMRC; • Investment trades: 7 per year; •  A 50:50 split between shares and funds; • A 5% annual return in the portfolio.