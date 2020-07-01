Take a tax-free lump sum

Tax-free lump sums explained

You can choose to take up to 25% of your pension tax-free once you reach 55 (57 from 2028).

This is known as your 'pension commencement lump sum', or PCLS.

You can choose to take one big lump sum, or multiple lump sums amounting to 25% of your pension value.

The remaining 75% stays in your pension, and can be taken as taxable income at a later date.



