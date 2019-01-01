SIPP charges
Our SIPP administration fee is only £10 per month while you are building your pension pot. Once you start to take retirement benefits, there is an additional £10 monthly pension drawdown fee.
Our service plan charge is £9.99 per month. We believe that charging a fixed fee is fairer than percentage-based fees. You will always know what you are paying, and your charges will stay the same as your investment grows. This can lead to significant savings over a long-term investment.
SIPP Management Charges
Our SIPP administration fee is £10 per month, including VAT. There is no charge for opening a SIPP, and we do not charge any exit fees. The full breakdown of SIPP management fees is as follows:
|SIPP administration fee
|£10 per month including VAT
|Payable monthly in addition to your service plan.
|Transfer out to another UK-based provider
|No charge
|Transfer out to an overseas scheme
|£500 + VAT
|Pension sharing on divorce
|£300 + VAT
|Payable for the calculation and processing of pension sharing on divorce.
|Payment of death benefits
|Typically £200 - £500 + VAT
|The charge for the calculation and processing of death benefits will be based on the time spent so will depend on the complexity of your case.
Our monthly service plan charge is £9.99, and UK trade commissions are £7.99. We also offer regular investing and dividend reinvestment for 99p, and each month you will receive free credit of £7.99 to use against any trades.
Charges when accessing your SIPP
Once you start to take retirement benefits, there is an additional £10 monthly drawdown fee. The charge includes regular payments, and is payable even if you elect to take "nil" income in any year.
Government charges that can apply to your SIPP
Government charges such as stamp duty may apply to certain transactions. Potential charges are as follows:
|UK Stamp Duty
|0.5%
|UK equity buys
|Irish Stamp Duty
|1.00%
|Irish equity buys
|UK PTM levy
|£1
|Flat-rate charge on UK equity buys and sells where the trade value is more than £10,000.
|ITP levy
|€1.25
|Flat-rate charge on Irish equity buys and sells where the trade value is more than €12,500.
|Hong Kong transaction levy
|0.0027%
|Equity and company warrant buys and sells.
|Hong Kong trading fee
|0.05%
|Equity and company warrant buys and sells.
|Hong Kong Stamp Duty
|0.1% (Rounded up to the nearest HKD)
|Equity and company warrant buys and sells.
|Singapore clearing fee
|0.0325%
|All buys and sells
|French Financial Transaction tax
|0.3%
|For buys of eligible French stocks.
|Italian Financial Transaction tax
|0.1%
|For buys of eligible Italian stocks.
