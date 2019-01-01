SIPP charges

Our SIPP administration fee is only £10 per month while you are building your pension pot. Once you start to take retirement benefits, there is an additional £10 monthly pension drawdown fee.

Our service plan charge is £9.99 per month. We believe that charging a fixed fee is fairer than percentage-based fees. You will always know what you are paying, and your charges will stay the same as your investment grows. This can lead to significant savings over a long-term investment.

With our fair flat fees you can watch your portfolio grow while your costs stay the same.