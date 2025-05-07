Get £200 for each friend you recommend ii to, and gift them 6 months without account fees. It’s a win-win. Terms apply.
Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. If you’re unsure if an investment account is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.
Wait for them to open and fund their new ii account.
Your reward will arrive in your Trading Account within 30 days.
Effective 1 June 2026
1. Subject to these offer terms, Interactive Investor Services Limited (“ii”, “us”, “we” or “our”) will pay an existing ii customer with an ii Trading Account (the “Referrer") a reward (“Referral Reward”) when a person they refer (“Friend”) opens a new ii Trading Account, ii Stocks and Shares ISA, ii Managed ISA or ii Personal Pension (each an “ii Account”) (the “Offer”).
2. To qualify for the Offer:
a. the Friend:
i. cannot be an existing ii customer; and
ii. must open an ii Account, via the Referrer’s unique referral link on or after 1 June 2026 and
iii. must fund their ii Account within a year of opening it (“Funding Period”) with an aggregate value of £5,000 (“Qualifying Funding Amount”); and
b. the Referrer must hold their own or a joint ii Trading Account (collectively, the “Qualifying Criteria”).
3. On meeting the Qualifying Criteria:
a. we shall Pay the Referrer £200 when a Friend opens an ii Account; and
b. the Friend will not be charged the monthly subscription fee or SIPP fee as applicable (as set out in ii’s Rates and Charges) for a period of 6 months (the “Fee Free Period”).
i. The Fee Free Period will only apply for Friends on our Core or Plus price plans. If the Friend upgrades to our Premium price plan they will no longer be eligible for the Fee Free Period and will be charged as per our Rates and Charges set out on our website. For the avoidance of doubt, if a Friend’s Fee Free Period is ended due to them upgrading to the Premium plan and they then move back to the Core or Plus plans, the Fee Free Period will not be reinstated.
4. The Friend’s ii Account can be funded via cash deposits or transfers from other providers.
5. Any deposits made or transfers that complete after the Funding Period has ended will not count towards the Qualifying Funding Amount.
6. This Offer does not apply if the Referrer and/or the Friend’s ii Trading Account is held in the name of an entity (as opposed to a personal ii Trading Account held by an individual person or jointly by two people) or the Referrer is an individual named as a Power of Attorney or who is granted Third Party Access on an ii Trading Account and does not have their own ii Trading Account.
7. Charges are applicable for all ii Accounts opened in accordance with our standard Rates and Charges until the Qualifying Criteria is met.
8. The Fee Free Period will commence within 10 working days from the date the Qualifying Criteria is met.
9. A Referrer shall be entitled to one Referral Award per Friend. If a Friend opens more than one ii Account, the Referrer will receive a Referral Reward for the first ii Account the Friend opens, even if they are opened on the same day.
10. Referral Rewards will be credited to the Referrer's ii Trading Account by the later of:
a. the date falling 30 days after the Qualifying Criteria is met; and
b. the date falling 30 days after the date on which the Referrer opens an ii Trading Account. Referral Rewards cannot be paid to any other ii Account.
11. You must be over 18 and a UK resident to be eligible for the offer.
12. Existing product terms and conditions apply in addition to the terms and conditions specific to this Offer. In the event of any conflict between these terms and conditions and the relevant product terms and conditions, these Offer terms and conditions shall prevail.
13. If the Friend’s ii Account is closed or transferred out within 12 months of being opened, we reserve the right to reclaim the Referral Reward.
14. A Referral Reward will not be paid if the Referrer is no longer an ii customer or has applied to transfer their ii Account(s) to another provider when the Referral Reward is due.
15. Taking advantage of this Offer means participants agree that ii is not liable for any costs, expenses, losses or damage sustained by any participant under this Offer.
16. You cannot refer yourself.
17. This Offer supersedes all previous referral offers made by ii and shall apply to all referrals made on or after the start of this Offer. After the Offer has ended, the monthly subscription fees on Rates and Charges on our website will apply.
18. All other Rates and Charges are not subject to this Offer and will apply during the Fee Free Period.
19. During the Fee Free Period, Friends are not entitled to trading credits under any of ii's service plans.
20. ii reserves the right to alter, withdraw or amend this Offer and/or these terms and conditions without prior notice.
21. Anyone who is seen to be abusing the Offer may be excluded at ii’s absolute discretion.
22. The laws of England and Wales govern this Offer.
23. All participants to this Offer agree to be bound by these terms and conditions.
24. ii is the promoter of this Offer. The registered office for ii is 201 Deansgate, Manchester, M3 3NW.