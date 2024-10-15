ii charges

Fees & charges

Keep more of the money you make

We believe in fair and transparent charges that bring you great value for money. Find out how our low, flat fee and simple price plans work.

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Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. Currency changes affect international investments, and this can decrease their value in sterling. If you’re unsure if an investment account is right for you, please speak to an authorised financial adviser. Tax treatment depends on your individual circumstances and may be subject to change in the future.

Everything you need for one low, flat fee

As the UK’s original flat-fee investment platform, fair and transparent pricing is our top priority. Instead of charging a percentage fee that eats into your wealth, we charge a fixed, flat fee that can help you save money and reach your financial goals sooner.

All of our price plans give you access to our award-winning range of accounts and one of the widest choices of investments on the market. Discover how they differ and which will help you and your family invest for your future.

An introduction to ii's price plans

A simple plan for every investor

All the new plans come with access to our Stocks & Shares ISA, Personal Pension (SIPP), and Trading Account, along with a wealth of benefits. Whichever plan you’re on, you’ll have everything you need in one place.

Core

£5.99 per month

Best for investors with less than £100,000 who want to access a wide range of investments and accounts.

Portfolio limit up to £100,000

Benefits

  • ISA, Personal Pension (SIPP), and Trading Account
  • Invest with multiple currencies
  • Award-winning research and insights
  • Access to ii Community
  • Managed investments
     
Trade costs 
Funds£3.99 per trade
UK and US shares (incl. ETFs & Investment trusts)£3.99 per trade
Other international shares£9.99 per trade
Foreign exchange0.75%
 
Regular investmentsFree
Dividend reinvestments£0.99 per holding

Plus

£14.99 per month

Best for investors with over £100,000 who want access to lower trade costs and our most popular benefits - for themselves and their family.

Portfolio limit No limit

Benefits

  • All the Core plan benefits
  • Free Junior ISAs for all your children
  • 5 x Free family accounts
  • 1 x Free monthly trade
  • Buy and sell funds for just £1.49
     
Trade costs 
Funds£1.49 per trade
UK and US shares (incl. ETFs & Investment trusts)£3.99 per trade
Other international shares£7.99 per trade
Foreign exchangeFirst £50,000 = 0.75%
Over £50,000 = 0.25%
Regular investmentsFree
Dividend reinvestments£0.99 per holding

Premium

£39.99 per month

Best for active investors who trade frequently and want the best features and rates available.

Portfolio limit No limit

Benefits

  • All the Plus plan benefits
  • Lowest FX rate
  • Unlimited free family accounts
  • 2 x Free monthly trades
  • Free fund trades
  • ii360 advanced trading platform (coming soon)
Trade costs 
FundsFree
UK and US shares (incl. ETFs & Investment trusts)£2.99 per trade
Other international shares£5.99 per trade
Foreign exchange0.25%
 
Regular investmentsFree
Dividend reinvestmentsFree

Get started with any account

Our simple, all-in-one flat fee can help you take care of your ISAs, pensions, and investments. Choose an account to get started. Then add the others later - at no extra cost.

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Personal Pension (SIPP)

Get pension peace of mind with our five-time Which? Recommended Personal Pension (SIPP). Invest yourself or let our experts handle your investments for you.

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Stocks & Shares ISA

Get tax-free investing all wrapped up with our award-winning ii ISA. Take care of your own investments or let us manage them for you.

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Trading Account

Invest in the markets you want and access a wide range of UK, US and international shares in a flexible account. It’s safe, secure and simpler investing.

How your monthly fee works

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When you first open an ii account, you’ll join on our Core plan, at £5.99 a month. If and when your portfolio value exceeds £100,000, you’ll upgrade to our Plus plan (£14.99 a month).

Remember, your monthly fee only covers your access to the ii investment platform and services. It doesn’t cover other costs like trading fees and foreign exchange.

The easiest way to pay your monthly fee is by Direct Debit. And it’s the only way to pay your monthly fee if you’re on our Core plan.

You can set up your Direct Debit in minutes, by logging in online after you’ve opened your account.

Visit our help centre for a step-by-step guide to setting up your Direct Debit or how we'll collect your monthly fee if you don't have a Direct Debit.

You can change your plan easily when you log in to your account. You’ll only be able to change to a plan your eligible for.

  • If your total portfolio value is less than £100,000, you pay your monthly fee by Direct Debit and you’re opted into electronic communications, you’ll be eligible for any of our plans.
  • For portfolio values above £100,000, or accounts with Junior ISAs or family members added, you’ll be eligible for Plus or Premium only.
  • Our Premium plan isn’t included for fee-free periods, e.g. you’ve joined though our recommend a friend offer. You can still upgrade to Premium but will pay the normal price of the plan (£39.99 per month).

When your plan changes, your monthly fee will change, too. If you change plan within 14 days of the next collection date (on or around 10th of the month), your current plan fee will apply. Your new fee will come into effect the following month.

You need to pay for your new plan for a minimum of one month before moving onto a lower priced plan.

The whole family can build a secure financial future together

With our Plus and Premium plans, you can gift accounts to your family members and open unlimited Junior ISAs for your kids, so everyone can invest with ii for a single flat fee.

Explore what ii can do for families who want to keep their investments in one place and make the most of their money together.

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Compare the details of our plans

Get a closer look at the features and benefits included with each of our plans.

 Core
£5.99 per month		Plus
£14.99 per month		Premium
£39.99 per month
Portfolio limitUp to £100,000UnlimitedUnlimited
Accounts
Trading Account
Stocks & Shares ISA
Managed ISA
Personal Pension (SIPP)
Managed Portfolios (pension)
Junior ISA
Benefits
Access to platform services and all investment types
Invest with multiple currencies
Award-winning research and insights
Shareholder voting rights
ii Community
Free regular investing
Monthly free trade1 trade2 trades
Free family accounts5 family membersUnlimited family members
ii360 (coming soon)
Trade costs (per trade)
Funds£3.99£1.49Free
UK & US Shares (incl. ETFs & Investment trusts)£3.99£3.99£2.99
Other international shares£9.99£7.99£5.99
Dividend reinvestment£0.99£0.99Free
Foreign exchange0.75%First £50,000 = 0.75%
Over £50,000 = 0.25%		0.25%

The price plan table covers the monthly cost of your plan plus the main trading fees you’ll pay to invest with ii. There are some other charges that may apply if you have more specific trading or admin needs. We list all our charges here and on our downloadable full list of charges (PDF).

Other charges

 Charge
UK shares & funds (over £500,000)£40
(funds are free on Premium plan)
US shares (over £100,000)0.04% of trade value
International shares (over £25,000)0.1% of trade value
Extended settlement (over T+2 days)£5
Telephone trades£49

International trading fees are charged in the customer’s settlement currency and multiplied by the conversion rate (if applicable) subject to the minimum and maximum charges shown. If an order is filled over multiple days, there is a separate commission charge for each day on which there is a fill. Extended settlement and telephone trade fees are charged in addition to the relevant online commission rate. Please note trading credit cannot be used towards either of these fees.

When we convert your currency, we use the current exchange rate (or “spot rate”). We'll then apply the relevant FX charge (see table below).

It’s worth remembering, you can hold multiple currencies in your ii Personal Pension (SIPP) and Trading Account. This means you can convert when it works best for you - either as part of a trade or as a stand-alone transaction.

 CorePlusPremium
Foreign exchange
Charged when you convert currency, either as part of a
trade or a stand-alone transaction.		0.75%0.75% (first £50,000)
0.25% (over £50,000)		0.25%
ServiceCharge
Next day GBP and EUR withdrawalsNo charge
Same day GBP and EUR withdrawals£15
Other currency withdrawals£15

Note: payments must be requested before 2pm.

We continue to offer certain additional services to cater for all our customers needs. These services come at an additional cost to our standard charges.

ServiceCharge
Share certificate withdrawal (per certificate)
Only available for CREST securities		£35 + VAT
Failed payments or late settlement
Failed payments include unpaid Direct Debits and rejected debit card payments. Late settlement charges may be applied at the foreign currency equivalent plus 15% above the Bank of England base rate on the outstanding debt		£25
Paper documents (additional to your service plan fee)
Sending Consolidated Tax Certificates, Corporate Action Notifications or statements sent by post		£2 + VAT per month
Contract notes sent by post (per document)
Does not apply to telephone trades		£2 + VAT
VCTs processing charge (per application)£30
Non-UK residents
Additional charge to cover operational costs		£5 per month
Non-personal accounts
Additional charge to cover operational costs for company and trust accounts		£30 per month
Quotestream service
Charged in addition to your service plan fee		£20 + VAT per month
Pension Trading Account or Investment Club
Additional charge for maintaining legacy account types		£50 per month
UK Stamp Duty
UK equity buys		0.50%
Irish Stamp Duty
Irish equity buys		1.00%
PTM Levy
Flat-rate charge on UK equity buys and sells greater than £10,000		£1.50
ITP Levy
Flat-rate charge on Irish equity buys and sells greater than €12,500		EUR 1.25
Hong Kong transactional Levy
Equity and company warrant buys and sells		0.0027%
Hong Kong trading fee
Equity and company warrant buys and sells		0.005%
Hong Kong Stamp Duty
Equity and company warrant buys and sells		0.10% (rounded up to the nearest HKD)
Singapore Clearing Fee
Applied to all buys and sells		0.0325%
French financial transaction tax
For buys of eligible French stocks		0.40%
Italian financial transaction tax
For buys of eligible Italian stocks		0.20%
Spanish financial transaction tax
For buys of eligible Spanish stocks		0.20%

Please note, tax treatment subject to change.

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Interest on your cash

We’ll pay interest on the cash you hold in GBP, EUR or USD in your investment account.

Visit our interest rates page to find our current rates.

Fees & charges FAQs

No, we don’t charge any fees for transfers in or out. This includes ‘in specie’ (full) transfers, where you keep the same investments as your old account. But be sure to check for any transfer fees with your existing or new provider.

No, unlike some other providers, we’ll never take a percentage of your wealth. You’ll only pay your flat, monthly fee for access to our platform and services.

Our Premium plan isn’t eligible for those on a fee-free period, for example you’ve joined through the recommend a friend offer.

You can still upgrade to Premium but will pay the normal, full price for the plan (£39.99 per month).

The monthly fee for a Joint Trading Account is £14.99 and is charged separately to your other accounts. Find out more about how our Joint Trading Account works.

With our Plus and Premium plans, you can gift free ii accounts to your loves ones. Each family member can invest up to £100,000 across a Stocks & Shares ISA, Trading Account, Personal Pension (SIPP) and Junior ISAs. They won’t be able to add family members themselves.

Your family member will join us on what we call our Family plan. It’s similar to our Core plan in terms of benefits and trade costs but with no monthly fee attached.

If your family member wants to access a wider range of benefits, or invests over the £100,000 threshold for the Family plan, they will need to upgrade to our Plus or Premium plan. By upgrading to Plus or Premium, they’ll start paying the normal monthly fee for that plan.

For more details, see our ii Family terms and conditions.

There’s no tax to pay for our services on top of your monthly fee - it’s all included.

If you hold a pension, our price plans include a pension admin fee. For Core, the fee is £2.50 inc. VAT; for Plus and Premium, it’s £6 inc. VAT. The remaining monthly fee for each plan covers our platform services, including holding funds as nominee and disaggregating income from holdings.

On our Plus and Premium plans you’ll get monthly credit (£3.99 for Plus, £5.98 for Premium), which can be used against your trading fees in any of your accounts.

For Plus, your monthly trading credit equates to 1 trade in US/UK shares and for Premium your credit is the equivalent of 2 UK/US share trades. You can use your credit toward most types of trades, including: UK/US shares, funds, international shares and dividend reinvestments.

The credit is applied in return for your monthly fee and is available for 31 days only, so it can’t be rolled over to the next month.

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Can’t find the answer?

We hope our charges are as clear and easy to understand as possible. But sometimes it helps to speak to a real person - just for that added reassurance.

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Start investing the flat-fee way

Join ii, enjoy the simplicity of our flat fee, and keep more of the money you make.