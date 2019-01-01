our charges
We offer fair flat fees so you know exactly how much you will be paying. And if you don’t like us, it is free to leave.
Our fair flat fees
- Choose a service plan to suit your investment style, from £9.99 per month
- Receive benefits including free credit and discounted trading commissions depending on your plan
- Our fair flat fee covers you for multiple accounts (our SIPP has an additional admin fee)
Service Plans
We have three service plans to choose from.
You can always change your mind and switch plans later.
Our core plan for investors looking to get the best choice and insight in the market.
Costs per trade:
Fund trades £7.99
UK trades £7.99
£9.99 per month
For investors looking to build a portfolio of funds, with independent select lists and analysis tools.
Costs per trade:
Funds & investment trusts £3.99
UK Share trades £7.99
£13.99 per month
Our premium plan designed for more frequent investors, with market-leading trade commissions.
Costs per trade:
All UK trades (inc funds) £3.99
US Share trades £4.99
£19.99 per month
We give you free credit to use every month
✔ Every service plan includes a £7.99 free credit every month
✔ Use the credit against any trade on any of your accounts
✔ Each credit lasts for 90 days, giving you plenty of time to choose your investments
The best choice for value
We remain one of the best value providers with our new prices, but you don't need to take our word for it.
Research by The Lang Cat* into the long-term benefits of interactive investor's fair flat fees shows you could save more than £30,000 in charges when compared with our largest competitor. That means you could retire earlier, go on the holiday of a lifetime or create an extra legacy for your family.
No charge to join interactive investor, transfer in cash or investments.
No charge to transfer out stock to another provider should you wish to leave us.
Our lowest ever trading commissions start at just £3.99 with a Super Investor Service Plan.
Just 99p for each investment made using our dividend reinvestment and regular investing services
An award-winning and great-value service
"Our analysis supports ii's marketing claims on price and knock out AJ Bell, Fidelity and Hargreaves on larger case sizes."
Gavin Fielding, editorial director of Fundscape (Money Marketing, April 2019)
Get started with an Investor Service Plan
£9.99 a month covers you for multiple accounts (add a SIPP for £10 per month admin fee).
Trading Account
Our everyday dealing account, where you can invest in all markets in the way you want.
ISA
Make the most of your tax-free savings allowance with our great value award-winning ISA.
SIPP
Invest for a better future with our great value, award-winning SIPP.
* Independent research by The Lang Cat: To see how investing with our Fair Flat Fees over 30 years in an ISA compares with other providers, The Lang Cat used: • The average ISA balance and typical top-up amounts, according to figures from HMRC; • Investment trades: 7 per year; • A 50:50 split between shares and funds; • A 5% annual return in the portfolio.