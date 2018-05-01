Home >
Pension Trading Account
If you want to be able to invest in assets such as property that aren’t tradeable via the ii service, you can set up a Pension Trading account in association with a SIPP/SSAS administered by your preferred pension administrator.
Not all types of investment can be held in the Pension Trading Account. Please refer to the list of permitted investments for details. This list may change from time to time.
Useful forms
