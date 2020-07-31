Share Dealing & Investing
Share dealing – buy and sell shares
Looking to buy & sell shares, funds, ETFs and more? Look no further than our low-cost, award-winning service.
Why buy and sell shares with interactive investor?
✔ We offer the widest choice – more than 40,000 UK & global investment options.
✔ We charge a low, flat fee of £9.99 per month. Most other share dealing providers charge a percentage fee on any funds that you hold, so your costs grow with your investments.
✔ The £9.99 monthly fee includes our Stocks & Shares ISA, Trading Account and Junior ISA (add a SIPP for £10 a month).
✔ We give you a free trade every month. There are also no trading fees with our regular investing service.
Account options
You can buy and sell shares in any of our accounts:
Stocks & Shares ISA
Most people start here. Invest up to £20,000 a year tax-free. Learn more
Trading Account
Once you’ve filled up your ISA, our Trading Account can help you make your money go even further. Learn more
SIPP
Our Self-Invested Personal Pension. You choose how and where your pension is invested, with the option to transfer old pensions into one SIPP account. (Special offer: Open a SIPP by 31 July 2020 and pay no SIPP fee until April 2021.) Learn more
How to invest in shares
To invest in shares with interactive investor, you will need to start by opening an account.
From there, you can add funds to your online share dealing account and choose the shares (or other investments) you want to buy. If you’re not sure what to choose, our investment ideas could help you.
There is always risk associated with investing - so you should never invest money you can’t afford to lose.
You can help to reduce your risk by:
- Regular investing – topping up your investments monthly instead of buying as a lump sum. This can help you ride out the ups and downs of the market. Learn more
- Choosing funds and trusts that are chosen for lower risk – but there are still no guarantees that you won’t lose money.
On the other hand, some people accept a certain level of risk for the chance of larger gains.
Most people look at investing as a longer-term option for growing their money. In the shorter term, the stock market can be unpredictable.
What can I invest in?
With us, you can access a wide range of investment types - including:
Share dealing fees and charges
- When you join ii, there is a £9.99 monthly service plan fee. This includes our Stocks & Shares ISA, Junior ISA and a general Trading Account.
- It costs just £10 a month more to add a SIPP (special offer: open a SIPP by 31 July 2020 and pay no SIPP fee until April 2021)
- We give you a free trade every month. You can use this to buy or sell any investment.
- There are also no trading fees for our regular investing service.
Share dealing FAQs
What is share dealing?
Put simply, it is the process of buying and selling shares in a company to try and grow your money.
If the value of your shares increases over time, you can sell some of those shares at a profit. But there is always a risk you could lose money, too. As such, you should never invest money you cannot afford to lose.
Some businesses also pay dividends – a piece of the company’s profit for every share you own, usually distributed twice a year. These are not guaranteed, as some companies might withhold dividends if they cannot afford it.
How does share dealing work?
To start share dealing, you will need to open an account.
There are different types of share dealing account:
- Stocks and Shares ISA – invest up to £20,000 a year without paying any tax on the gains
- Trading Account – a flexible investing account with no limit, but you may have to pay some tax
- SIPP (Self-Invested Personal Pension) – a tax-efficient ‘DIY’ pension in which you choose how and where your money is invested
You can buy and sell shares by logging in to your account, and your first trade each month is free.
Share prices rise and fall in line with demand. If you buy a share and the value increases over time, you can sell at a profit. Likewise, if prices fall, you could lose money.
How long does it take to withdraw funds after selling shares?
Once the trade has settled, a standard bank transfer in Sterling should arrive in your bank account on the next working day.
When will dividends be paid into my account?
Dividends are usually applied to your account on the official pay date. International dividends may take another day or two.
Can I access live share prices?
Live prices can be accessed through your online account. You can access these through the quick-quote bar at the bottom of your account dashboard. You will also see live prices when you type in the name of a stock on the ‘trade now’ page.