Share Dealing & Investing

What is share dealing?

Share dealing is the process of buying and selling shares in a company to try and grow your money.

If the value of your shares increases over time, you can sell some of those shares at a profit. But there is always a risk you could lose money, too. As such, you should never invest money you cannot afford to lose.

Some businesses also pay dividends – a piece of the company’s profit for every share you own, usually distributed twice a year. These are not guaranteed, as some companies might withhold dividends if they cannot afford it.