Share Dealing & Investing

Share dealing service – buy and sell shares

Looking to buy & sell shares, funds, ETFs and more? Look no further than our low-cost, award-winning share dealing service.

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Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling.

What is share dealing?

Share dealing is the process of buying and selling shares in a company to try and grow your money.

If the value of your shares increases over time, you can sell some of those shares at a profit. But there is always a risk you could lose money, too. As such, you should never invest money you cannot afford to lose.

Some businesses also pay dividends – a piece of the company’s profit for every share you own, usually distributed twice a year. These are not guaranteed, as some companies might withhold dividends if they cannot afford it.

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Why start share dealing with interactive investor?

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Share dealing account options

You can buy and sell shares in any of our accounts:

Stocks & Shares ISA

Most people start here. Invest up to £20,000 a year tax-free. Learn more

Trading Account

Once you’ve filled up your ISA, our Trading Account can help you make your money go even further.  Learn more

SIPP

Our Self-Invested Personal Pension. You choose how and where your pension is invested, with the option to transfer old pensions into one SIPP account. Learn more

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How to invest in shares

To invest in shares with interactive investor, you will need to start by opening an account

From there, you can add funds to your online share dealing account and choose the shares (or other investments) you want to buy. If you’re not sure what to choose, our investment ideas could help you.

There is always risk associated with investing - so you should never invest money you can’t afford to lose.

How to buy shares

You can help to reduce your risk by:

  • Regular investing – topping up your investments monthly instead of buying as a lump sum. This can help you ride out the ups and downs of the market. Learn more
  • Choosing funds and trusts that are chosen for lower risk – but there are still no guarantees that you won’t lose money.

On the other hand, some people accept a certain level of risk for the chance of larger gains.

Most people look at investing as a longer-term option for growing their money. In the shorter term, the stock market can be unpredictable.

What can I invest in?

Our share dealing service gives you access a wide range of investment types - including:

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Share dealing fees and charges

Keep more of what you make.

How to start share dealing

Open an account

It only takes a few minutes to get started.

View our accounts

Find ideas for your portfolio

Our expert insights and investment ideas can help you build your portfolio.

Investment ideas

Choose how you want to invest

You can top up monthly with our free regular investing service. Or you can buy and sell shares when you choose - your first trade each month is free.

Learn more

Share dealing FAQs

Can’t decide how to invest your ISA?

You can always sit back, relax and leave it to the experts with a Managed ISA. We'll match you to a tailored investment portfolio, that reflects the risk level you're comfortable with.

Then our experts will look after your investments for you - so you can rest easy, knowing your money is managed.

Open a Managed ISA
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