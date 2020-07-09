Share Dealing & Investing

Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling.
What is share dealing?
Share dealing is the process of buying and selling shares in a company to try and grow your money.
If the value of your shares increases over time, you can sell some of those shares at a profit. But there is always a risk you could lose money, too. As such, you should never invest money you cannot afford to lose.
Some businesses also pay dividends – a piece of the company’s profit for every share you own, usually distributed twice a year. These are not guaranteed, as some companies might withhold dividends if they cannot afford it.
Why start share dealing with interactive investor?
- We offer one of the widest choice of investments in the market
- Our flat fee plans include our Stocks & Shares ISA, Personal Pension (SIPP), and Trading Account
- All of our plans offer free regular investing
- In Trading Accounts and SIPPs you can convert currency from GBP into overseas currencies online or via the ii app. You can receive proceeds and income payments back in those currencies, ready to invest again
Share dealing account options
You can buy and sell shares in any of our accounts:
Stocks & Shares ISA
Most people start here. Invest up to £20,000 a year tax-free. Learn more
Trading Account
Once you’ve filled up your ISA, our Trading Account can help you make your money go even further. Learn more
SIPP
Our Self-Invested Personal Pension. You choose how and where your pension is invested, with the option to transfer old pensions into one SIPP account. Learn more
How to invest in shares
To invest in shares with interactive investor, you will need to start by opening an account.
From there, you can add funds to your online share dealing account and choose the shares (or other investments) you want to buy. If you’re not sure what to choose, our investment ideas could help you.
There is always risk associated with investing - so you should never invest money you can’t afford to lose.
You can help to reduce your risk by:
- Regular investing – topping up your investments monthly instead of buying as a lump sum. This can help you ride out the ups and downs of the market. Learn more
- Choosing funds and trusts that are chosen for lower risk – but there are still no guarantees that you won’t lose money.
On the other hand, some people accept a certain level of risk for the chance of larger gains.
Most people look at investing as a longer-term option for growing their money. In the shorter term, the stock market can be unpredictable.
What can I invest in?
Our share dealing service gives you access a wide range of investment types - including:
Share dealing fees and charges
- You can open a Stocks & Shares ISA, Personal Pension (SIPP), and Trading Account on one of our flat fee price plans.
- There are also no trading fees for our regular investing service.
- There are some activity-based charges for things like Stamp Duty and foreign currency exchange. View our charges page for a full list.
How to start share dealing
Choose how you want to invest
You can top up monthly with our free regular investing service. Or you can buy and sell shares when you choose - your first trade each month is free.
Share dealing FAQs
Can’t decide how to invest your ISA?
You can always sit back, relax and leave it to the experts with a Managed ISA. We'll match you to a tailored investment portfolio, that reflects the risk level you're comfortable with.
Then our experts will look after your investments for you - so you can rest easy, knowing your money is managed.