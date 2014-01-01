What are Investment Pathways?

Investment Pathways are four options for investing your drawdown fund.

They are carefully selected by our experts to match four common goals that people have when moving funds into drawdown. They also offer excellent value for money.

The initiative was introduced by the Financial Conduct Authority to help people entering drawdown find investments that meet their needs.



How does it work?

When you move funds into drawdown or transfer drawdown funds into your ii SIPP, you will be asked how you want to invest in future.

If you don’t want to choose your own investments, you can choose which of the four Pathways best meets your circumstances.



What are the options?

Each Pathway is designed to meet one of the four common goals people have when using Drawdown to access all or part of their pension.

Click on an objective below for more information on the funds we provide:

What you need to know

We will ask you whether you want to select a Pathway when you move funds into Drawdown, or transfer existing Drawdown funds to ii.

If you choose a Pathway, you’ll need to purchase the investment using your online account, or our phone trading service.

If you select a Pathway but don't purchase the investment, we will send you a reminder.

If more than one Investment Pathway option applies to you, you can choose different options for different parts of your Drawdwon fund.

Similarly, if an option only applies to part of your plans, you can choose an Investment Pathway as well as choosing your own investments for other parts of your pension.

You don’t have to choose an Investment Pathway – you may prefer to continue choosing your own investments.

Taking advice

Deciding how to use your pension to meet your income requirements is not always easy. If you have any questions, we recommend speaking with Pension Wise or an independent financial adviser.

How can Pension Wise help?

Everyone with a Defined Contribution pension scheme (such as the ii SIPP) is entitled to free, impartial guidance on their pension options. This includes a face-to-face or telephone appointment provided by Pension Wise - a guidance service backed by Government. Visit Pension Wise



Getting started with Investment Pathways

You can choose one of our Investment Pathways as part of our drawdown process. Learn more

Please note: if you are transferring in a pension that is already in drawdown, you’ll need to complete and return an Investing for Drawdown form.