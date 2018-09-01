SIPP vs ISA

SIPP

A SIPP is a type of pension that allows you to take control of your retirement saving. You can choose what to invest in, including shares, funds and trusts. It has an annual allowance of £40,000 gross (or 100% of your earnings), and you receive tax relief on your contributions. SIPPs provide benefits on retirement based on the amount of money that has been paid in to the scheme, how long it has been invested, the level of charges and investment returns. SIPPs are designed to be long-term investments, and you will not be able to access your pension pot before the age of 55 (57 from 2028).

Stocks and Shares ISA

A stocks and shares ISA is a tax-free savings account. Unlike a cash ISA, a stocks and shares ISA allows you to choose what you invest your money in. There is an annual allowance of £20,000, which can be split between a number of different products, including cash ISA, stocks and shares ISA and Lifetime ISA. You can take money out of your stocks and shares ISA at any time and will not be charged tax on your withdrawals but you will not receive any tax relief on your subscriptions.

Lifetime ISA

A lifetime ISA is a tax-free savings account available to investors aged between 18 and 39 years old. The aim is to help savers to plan for retirement, or buy their first home. You can invest up to £4,000 per year, and the Government will pay a 25% bonus on your subscriptions, up to a maximum of £1,000 per year. You can make subscriptions to your lifetime ISA until you are 50. However, you can withdraw money only if you are buying your first home, retiring or terminally ill with less than 12 months to live. Otherwise you will have to pay tax at 25% on your withdrawal.

