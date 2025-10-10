Shares for the future: this new stock replaces a FTSE 250 firm

I think we can put this down to experience. Already growing rapidly, Cake Box’s growth accelerated during the first year of the pandemic. But a data breach, the normalisation of trading as the pandemic weakened, director selling near the peak, and errors in Cake Box’s financial reports probably combined to puncture investors’ confidence.

Revenue has grown at a Compound Annual Growth rate (CAGR) of 17% since flotation. Profitability took a ding in 2023, which explains slower profit growth of 8% CAGR.

Cake Box is a franchise. It opened its first shop in East London in 2008. Ten years later when the company floated in 2018, there were 91 Cake Box shops. Today, seven years after floating, there are more than 250.

Celebration cakes are often shared so it is a good idea to buy an egg-free cake unless you know the dietary restrictions of everyone likely to eat it. The cakes taste good anyway, so the egg free does not seem to put the rest of us off.

Many people of South Asian heritage, some Hindus, Sikhs and Buddhists, for example, do not eat eggs. Egg allergies are also common in babies and small children, although we tend to grow out of egg allergies as we grow up.

Cake Box is the UK’s largest fresh cream cake retailer. Its speciality is egg-free celebration cakes, which is not as restrictive a niche as you might think.

Having focused the Decision Engine down to 30 members (the “going deep” part of the strategy I deployed over the summer), this marks the first step in “going wide”, the next phase. I aim to create more competition for membership by examining more contenders.

This week, I’m scoring Cake Box Holdings Ordinary Shares (LSE:CBOX) for the first time.

I think these were growing pains, profit margins have stabilised, and even with higher overheads, Cake Box looks like a good business.

These improvements came with a higher wage bill though, which explains Cake Box’s decline in profit margin from the high teens in the company’s first three full years as a listed firm, to the low teens in the last three.

The company beefed up its financial function and other aspects of the business, and it recruited the current chief financial officer (CFO), who previously held the same role at a large Domino’s Pizza franchise.

The share price fell 75% between November 2021 and November 2022, although the business remained highly profitable and cash generative.

Cake Box’s average return on capital (33%) and average cash conversion (79%) are very high, although cash conversion (66%) was below par in the year to March 2025, and Cake Box swung from a net cash position to being mostly funded by borrowings and lease obligations.

Cash conversion was lower than usual in the year to March 2025 because of higher than usual capital expenditure, spent on a new warehouse at Cake Box’s depot in Bradford and new IT and e-commerce capabilities. The Bradford depot is one of three. The others are in Enfield and Coventry.

Cake Box’s indebtedness stems from the acquisition of Ambala, an Asian sweet manufacturer and retailer. Ambala sweets are delicious but for a company with Cake Box’s earning power, the cost was substantial.

Ambala cost Cake Box £22 million, more than four times what it has earned in cash flow (after capital expenditure) in a typical financial year. It was mostly funded by borrowing, although the company also issued some shares.

Since the acquisition happened little more than a week before the year end in March, it added little to profit. ROTIC (return on total invested capital), was high (22%) in 2025 despite the added capital cost of Ambala, a sign that the combination should be a profitable one once Ambala makes more meaningful contributions.

Scoring Cake Box: scale and franchise expertise

Cake Box is not the only egg-free cake shop chain, but I think it’s the most virile. My searches have not revealed big direct competitors.

Eggless Cake Shop, also a franchise, was founded three years after Cake Box, for example. It has 24 stores, less than one-tenth of Cake Box’s total, mostly in the Midlands and West Country.

While Cake Box charges franchisees a modest annual fee to fund national marketing and the Cake Box website, it sets the fee at a level to cover costs, not make a profit. It makes most of its money by selling franchisees sponge, cream and other ingredients.

Buying in bulk and spreading marketing and other expenses over a wide base of franchisees, lowers costs. A national brand and click and collect capability mean 23.5% of franchisee sales come through the Cake Box website, which along with training, administrative support, audits, and the Cake Club loyalty card, binds franchisees to the mothership.

Cake Box believes that it can grow the number of cake shops to 400 in the UK. At the current rate of about 25 shops a year, the roll-out may have six years to go.

That target may change, but it’s encouraging that Cake Box is considering other options. Ambala is one. Another is overseas growth.

Earlier this year, Cake Box opened its first store outside the UK, in Paris. Selling gateaux to the French seems like a tall order, and the company is probably treating it as an experiment, but in a few months the store has received 67 reviews on Google and achieved an average of 4.7/5 (my local branch scores 4.9).

The Ambala acquisition is coherent. Both brands have South Asian roots and the combination widens Cake Box’s range of “celebratory and indulgence treats” to sweets, providing an opportunity to cross-sell.

Although the products are complimentary, the businesses are not. Ambala manufactures. It owns and operates 19 of its 22 stores. Only three are franchised.

Cake Box expects to make use of its scale to lower Ambala’s supplier and logistics costs, and make use of its franchising expertise to grow it.

This is a coherent strategy, but the company also plans to improve the efficiency of Ambala’s manufacturing, something it has less experience of, through increased automation.

This will require capital expenditure, deviating somewhat from Ambala’s capital-light business model, and complicating the story.

Cake Box CBOX Cake shop franchise and sweet manufacturer 08/10/2025 7.1/10 How capably has Cake Box made money? 2.5 Since it floated in 2018, Cake Box has grown revenue strongly and achieved high single-digit profit CAGRs by rolling out an egg-free cake shop franchise under the leadership of its founder and major shareholder (23%). The first Cake Box opened in 2008, and today there are more than 250. How big are the risks? 1.5 Cake Box has scale and a virile franchise model on its side, but it has incurred substantial debt due to the acquisition of Asian sweet manufacturer Ambala. Unlike Cake Box, Ambala is a vertically integrated manufacturer and retail chain, which complicates the business. How fair and coherent is its strategy? 3.0 400 Cake Box stores are planned in the UK and the company has opened its first foreign store in Paris. Cake Box and Ambala have Asian roots and will cross-sell indulgent treats and grow Ambala through franchising. Employees, franchisees, and customers approve of the Cake Box “family”. How low (high) is the share price compared to normalised profit? 0.1 Low. A share price of 200p values the enterprise at £104 million, about 18 times normalised profit. NB: Bold text indicates factors that reduce the score. Bold and italicised text doubly so. The maximum score is 3 for each criterion except price, which has a maximum of 1 (explainedhere)

I like Cake Box. It refers to franchisees as the Cake Box family.

Judging by customer ratings, as well as the financial results, the cakes and the shops are well liked. Ninety per cent of Cake Box’s employees said that it’s a “great place to work” in the survey of the same name. Franchisee satisfaction is harder to gauge, but the company says the average tenure of ownership is nine years. Fifty-four franchisees, half the total number (109), have gone on to operate more than one shop.

Although I’m leery of the debt, I’ve decided to add Cake Box to the Decision Engine, which makes it available to the Share Sleuth portfolio. To retain The Decision Engine’s focus, I must therefore drop a share. I have chosen Dunelm Group (LSE:DNLM), the homewares chain, which before its demotion was the 24th-ranked share.

Also a retailer, Dunelm’s score is 6.8, not much less than Cake Box. This decision is mostly about feelings. Cake Box interests me more. It’s probably a less-mature business than Dunelm. Perhaps it’s more entrepreneurial and has better growth potential.

Dunelm joins the list of reserves that Cake Box was on. It published its annual report on Thursday, and I may still score it.

30 Shares for the future

Here’s the ranked list of Decision Engine shares. I review the scores at least once a year, soon after each company has published its annual report. The price scores are calculated using the share price prior to publication.

Generally, I consider shares that score more than 5 out of 10 to be worthy of long-term investment in sizes determined by the ideal holding size (ihs%).

Renishaw (LSE:RSW) has published its annual reports and I’m re-scoring it.

company description score qual price ih% 1 FW Thorpe Makes light fittings for commercial and public buildings, roads, and tunnels 8.8 8.5 0.3 7.6% 2 Howden Joinery Supplies kitchens to small builders 8.6 8.0 0.6 7.2% 3 James Latham Distributes imported panel products, timber, and laminates 8.5 7.5 1.0 7.0% 4 Oxford Instruments Manufactures scientific equipment 8.0 7.0 1.0 6.0% 5 Jet2 Package tour operator and leisure airline 8.0 7.0 1.0 5.9% 6 Macfarlane Distributes and manufactures protective packaging 7.9 7.0 0.9 5.9% 7 Solid State Manufactures electronic systems and distributes components 7.9 7.0 0.9 5.8% 8 YouGov Surveys and distributes public opinion online 7.8 7.5 0.3 5.7% 9 Hollywood Bowl Operates tenpin bowling centres 7.8 7.5 0.3 5.6% 10 Bunzl Distributes essential everyday items consumed by organisations 7.8 7.5 0.3 5.6% 11 Porvair Manufactures filters and laboratory equipment 7.7 8.0 -0.3 5.4% 12 Softcat Sells hardware and software to businesses and the public sector 7.5 8.0 -0.5 5.1% 13 Churchill China Manufactures tableware for restaurants etc. 7.5 6.5 1.0 5.0% 14 Renew Maintenance and improvement of national infrastructure 7.4 7.5 -0.1 4.8% 15 Bloomsbury Publishing Publishes books and educational resources 7.4 7.5 -0.1 4.8% 16 4Imprint Customises and distributes promotional goods 7.2 8.0 -0.8 4.5% 17 Cake Box Cake shop franchise and sweet manufacturer 7.1 7.0 0.1 4.2% 18 Auto Trader Online marketplace for motor vehicles 7.1 8.0 -0.9 4.1% 19 Advanced Medical Solutions Manufactures surgical adhesives, sutures and dressings 7.0 6.5 0.5 4.0% 20 Games Workshop Designs, makes and distributes Warhammer. Licences IP 7.0 8.5 -1.5 4.0% 21 Focusrite Designs recording equipment, synthesisers and sound systems 7.0 6.0 1.0 4.0% 22 Judges Scientific Manufactures scientific instruments 7.0 7.5 -0.5 3.9% 23 Renishaw Manufactures tools that automate factories... 6.8 7.5 -0.7 3.6% 24 Anpario Manufactures natural animal feed additives 6.8 7.0 -0.2 3.5% 25 Volution Manufacturer of ventilation products 6.6 8.0 -1.4 3.2% 26 Keystone Law Operates a network of self-employed lawyers 6.3 7.5 -1.2 2.7% 27 Cohort Manufactures/supplies defence tech, training, consultancy 6.3 8.0 -1.7 2.7% 28 Goodwin Casts and machines steel and processes minerals for niche markets 5.6 8.0 -2.4 2.5% 29 Tristel Manufactures disinfectants for simple medical instruments and surfaces 5.5 7.5 -2.0 2.5% 30 Quartix Supplies vehicle tracking systems to small fleets 5.4 7.5 -2.1 2.5%

Click on a share's score to see a breakdown (scores may have changed due to movements in share price). Key: qual is the share’s score out of 9 for the three quality factors (capabilities, risks, and strategy), price is the price score from -3 to +1, and ih% is the suggested ideal holding size as a percentage of the total value of a diversified portfolio.



