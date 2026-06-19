Shares for the future: 2026 a low point for very profitable firm?

Judges will update us when it publishes half-year results, probably at the end of July. Roll-up strategy Since 2005, Judges’ strategy has been to roll-up founder-led scientific instrument manufacturers. It acquires highly profitable businesses in narrow niches. In theory and generally in practice, these companies slough off more cash than they need to grow. Judges uses the excess cash to pay off the debt used to acquire them. The profitability of this strategy is dependent on the availability of finance to pay for the acquisitions and founders wishing to move on and sell businesses. Higher interest rates may put this strategy under pressure, because the requirement to service interest payments will, other things being equal, mean less cash to pay down the debt. Other things are not always equal. When the cost of acquisitions goes up, founders might place lower values on their businesses to encourage reluctant buyers, reducing the amount of debt required. It is difficult to judge how this is playing out from Judges’ acquisition history, because Geotek was Judges’ biggest acquisition by far, and subsequent acquisitions have been modest. That may be because Judges cannot find targets that meet its strict criteria, or it may be that, having leveraged up to buy Geotek, the company lacks the capacity for a big acquisition. New state pension proposal highlights challenges for younger workers

How retirees can manage inflation and interest rate uncertainty Geotek demonstrates another factor that may reduce Judges’ pace of growth. Larger targets attract more suitors because there are fewer of them, and they are more likely to make a difference to well-resourced private equity firms and listed rivals. Judges’ policy is not to pay more than 7 times EBIT (profit before interest and tax), a limit it hit with Geoteck. Now that it is big enough to play in this field, it will probably have to pay top whack more often. The success of the strategy also depends on the quality of the businesses Judges acquires. 2025’s results were, to my mind, a bit humbling. Although Judges reversed the previous year’s impairment in the value of GeoTek, it wrote off all the goodwill relating to Armfield, acquired in 2015, citing “a prolonged period of underperformance”. Judges also wrote down the value of Rockwash, a company that it had acquired less than a year earlier, due to its “reduced short-term outlook”. While this means Judges won’t pay as much for the company, because much of the cost was in the form of an earnout based on Rockwash’s performance, we wait to see if its troubles persist. At 9%, and for the second year running, Return on Total Invested Capital (ROTIC), a measure of profitability that incorporates the full (unamortised) cost of acquisitions, dipped below 10%. This level of return brings into question the prices Judges has paid for acquisitions in aggregate. International growth To grow their small niches Judges’ subsidiaries must be able to penetrate export markets. Local markets are rarely big enough. This aspect of Judges’ business model also appears to be less reliable in the 2020s than it did previously.

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