The Week Ahead: Morrisons, Dunelm, Ted Baker
3rd September 2021 11:45
Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.
Monday 6 September
Trading statements
Belluscura, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust, PCI-PAL, Belvoir Group, Sylvania Platinum, Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings, Vector Capital, HgCapital Trust
AGM/EGM
Alternative Liquidity Fund, Argo Blockchain, Creo Medical, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, Totally
Tuesday 7 September
Trading statements
Alumasc Group, Boku, Cairn Energy, Concurrent Technologies, DP Eurasia, DS Smith, Flowtech Fluidpower, Gamma Communications, James Fisher, Luceco, Maintel Holdings, Mattioli Woods, McBride, Michelmersh Brick Holdings, Midwich Group, Parsley Box, Pebble Group, Safestore, Ted Baker (LSE:TED) TP ICAP, Vistry
AGM/EGM
Brickability, DS Smith, Echo Energy, SulNOx, Thalassa Holdings, Victoria, XPS Pensions
Wednesday 8 September
Trading statements
Bakkavor Group, Biffa, Dunelm (LSE:DNLM), Frontier Developments, Halfords, Inspecs Group, Pebble Beach Systems, Tissue Regenix
AGM/EGM
AEW UK REIT, City of London Group, Halfords, Kromek Group, Lansdowne Oil & Gas, Morses Club, Mulberry Group, Polar Capital Holdings, Primorus Investments, TomCo Energy, Yellow Cake
Thursday 9 September
Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Croda International (LSE:CRDA), Greggs (LSE:GRG) and RPS Group (LSE:RPS).
Trading statements
Burford Capital, Capital & Regional, Computacenter, Destiny Pharma, Emis Group, Funding Circle Holdings, Genus, International Public Partnerships, Jadestone Energy, Oakley Capital Investments, Secure Income REIT, Spire Healthcare, STV Group, Morrisons (LSE:MRW)
AGM/EGM
Aberdeen New India Investment Trust, Atlantis Japan Growth Fund, Chelverton UK Dividend Trust, FIH Group, Gear4Music, Invesco Asia Trust, Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust, Mothercare, Redcentric, Speedy Hire, Tufton Oceanic Assets, U&I Group
Friday 10 September
AGM/EGM
Arena Events, CIP Merchant Capital, Goldstone Resources, Stenprop
