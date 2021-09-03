Interactive Investor

The Week Ahead: Morrisons, Dunelm, Ted Baker

3rd September 2021 11:45

Richard Hunter from interactive investor

Loading

Share on

Our head of markets names the company earnings and big events to watch closely in the days ahead.   

Monday 6 September

Trading statements 

Belluscura, Dechra Pharmaceuticals, Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust, PCI-PAL, Belvoir Group, Sylvania Platinum, Randall & Quilter Investment Holdings, Vector Capital, HgCapital Trust

AGM/EGM

Alternative Liquidity Fund, Argo Blockchain, Creo Medical, Gore Street Energy Storage Fund, Totally 

Tuesday 7 September

Trading statements 

Alumasc Group, Boku, Cairn Energy, Concurrent Technologies, DP Eurasia, DS Smith, Flowtech Fluidpower, Gamma Communications, James Fisher, Luceco, Maintel Holdings, Mattioli Woods, McBride, Michelmersh Brick Holdings, Midwich Group, Parsley Box, Pebble Group, Safestore, Ted Baker (LSE:TED) TP ICAP, Vistry

AGM/EGM

Brickability, DS Smith, Echo Energy, SulNOx, Thalassa Holdings, Victoria, XPS Pensions

Wednesday 8 September

Trading statements 

Bakkavor Group, Biffa, Dunelm (LSE:DNLM), Frontier Developments, Halfords, Inspecs Group, Pebble Beach Systems, Tissue Regenix

AGM/EGM

AEW UK REIT, City of London Group, Halfords, Kromek Group, Lansdowne Oil & Gas, Morses Club, Mulberry Group, Polar Capital Holdings, Primorus Investments, TomCo Energy, Yellow Cake

Thursday 9 September

Companies scheduled to begin trading without the right to the latest dividend include Croda International (LSE:CRDA), Greggs (LSE:GRG) and RPS Group (LSE:RPS).

Trading statements 

Burford Capital, Capital & Regional, Computacenter, Destiny Pharma, Emis Group, Funding Circle Holdings, Genus, International Public Partnerships, Jadestone Energy, Oakley Capital Investments, Secure Income REIT, Spire Healthcare, STV Group, Morrisons (LSE:MRW) 

AGM/EGM

Aberdeen New India Investment Trust, Atlantis Japan Growth Fund, Chelverton UK Dividend Trust, FIH Group, Gear4Music, Invesco Asia Trust, Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust, Mothercare, Redcentric, Speedy Hire, Tufton Oceanic Assets, U&I Group

Friday 10 September

AGM/EGM

Arena Events, CIP Merchant Capital, Goldstone Resources, Stenprop

These articles are provided for information purposes only.  Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties.  The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.

Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.

Get more news and expert articles direct to your inbox

Sign up for a free research account to get the latest news and discussion, and create your own virtual portfolio.

Free Sign Up