Woodford saga risks putting investors off smaller companies
Small companies are largely neglected by some, this is unlikely to change following Woodford's departure.
15th November 2019 11:05
by Kyle Caldwell from interactive investor
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On the whole smaller companies are largely neglected by investors, and this is unlikely to change following Neil Woodford's spectacular fall from grace.
Neil Woodford's dramatic fall from grace risks dampening the appeal of smaller-company investing, cautions Peter Ewins, lead manager of the BMO Global Smaller Companies investment trust (LSE:BGSC).
At an event organised by FundCalibre, the fund research ratings agency, Ewins said the "Woodford effect" is an issue that could deter investment into smaller companies.
"There's certainly a negative vibe around smaller companies as a whole at the moment, due to the Woodford effect, which as a smaller company fund manager myself I am not happy about," he said.
Ewins acknowledged that the perception of some people that smaller companies are "too risky" to invest in will not have been helped by events that led to the closure of the LF Woodford Equity Income fund.
"Big companies can also run into trouble," he said, adding that Woodford suffered from having "too many blow-ups" in terms of making the wrong stock calls, and from having too great an exposure to illiquid unlisted companies.
He added:
"The whole Woodford affair is unfortunate for the whole fund management industry, and I do hope it starts to die down a bit. Retail investors should not panic and abandon smaller companies."
Ewins pointed to the fact that over the long term, smaller companies significantly outperform larger businesses as a key reason why investors should not turn their backs on smaller-company investing.
For more seasoned investors, the so-called small-cap premium has long been a staple of equity investing, particularly in regard to the UK market. Yet, despite this outperformance, smaller companies are both under-owned and under-researched.
The numbers speak for themselves: research in 2016 by professors Elroy Dimson and Paul Marsh at the London Business School found that £1 invested in 1955 in the Numis 1000 index, composed of the 1,000 smallest UK-listed companies, would have grown to £12,144 by the end of 2015. In contrast, £1 invested in the FTSE All-Share index over that 60-year period would have grown to just £829.
Added to that, research by Money Observer earlier this year found strong evidence that in developed markets small is beautiful, particularly in the UK, Europe and Japan. In these three regions, on both a five- and a 10-year view, smaller company funds have outperformed funds with the flexibility to be size-agnostic. The small cap premium is less prevalent in Asia and the emerging markets, however.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
This article was originally published in our sister magazine Money Observer, which ceased publication in August 2020.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.
These articles are provided for information purposes only. Occasionally, an opinion about whether to buy or sell a specific investment may be provided by third parties. The content is not intended to be a personal recommendation to buy or sell any financial instrument or product, or to adopt any investment strategy as it is not provided based on an assessment of your investing knowledge and experience, your financial situation or your investment objectives. The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The investments referred to in this article may not be suitable for all investors, and if in doubt, an investor should seek advice from a qualified investment adviser.
Full performance can be found on the company or index summary page on the interactive investor website. Simply click on the company's or index name highlighted in the article.