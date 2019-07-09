The Financial Grimes: 9 July 2019

This top City analyst reviews the financial sector stocks making headlines today.

Keystone Law (LSE:KEYS) have their AGM today but no statement.

Knights Group – FY Results

Share Price 268p

Mkt Cap £196 million

Conflict Disclosure: No holding

Knights Group (LSE:KGH) is a UK law firm.

News First post IPO results show revenue up 51% to £52.7 million and EBITDA also up 51% to £11.3 million. PBT £9.8 million and EPS up 55% to 11.88p. Net debt £14.1 million. Average fee per earner up 22% to £131k. Outlook refers to a good start to year and confident of delivering continued growth. The company completed four acquisitions in the year and has a "healthy" pipeline.

Estimates The 21 May trading update said Adj. PBT expected to be slightly ahead of market expectations.

Valuation PER 16.5X yield 1.2%. ROCE is c 15%.

Conclusion With an enormous arbitrage between private company acquisition prices and quoted valuations, I suspect there are a good few years of strong share price performance to be enjoyed by shareholders, until valuations become high at which point greed usually spoils it. That's a long way away yet.

Premier Asset Management – Trading Statement

Share Price 200p

Mkt Cap £205 million

Conflict Disclosure : No Holding

Premier Asset Management (LSE:PAM) is a fund manager.

Statement After 23 quarters of net inflows modest net outflows of £55 million have been experienced. 12 month net inflows look healthy at £133 million. AUM was £6.7 billion (March 19 £6.8 billion)

Estimates A modest decline in revenue to Sept 19 is forecast which does produce a 16% PBT increase to £18.6 million. EPS 14.4p and Dividend 10.3p

Valuation EV/AUM 2.7%. PER 11.4X Yield 6.1%

Conclusion Shares are down 28% over 12 months, indicating the weaker performance has been anticipated. Even Jupiter (LSE:JUP) is now trading at 14X. As soon as some better fund performance is posted I expect the shares will bounce back strongly. In the meantime it must be very sad to break a 23 quarter run of inflows.

Begbies Traynor – FY Results

Share Price 74p

Mkt Cap £84 million

Conflict Disclosure: No holding

Begbies Traynor (LSE:BEG) is an insolvency expert and corporate restructuring specialist.

Results Revenue is up 15% to £60.1 million. Adjusted PBT up 27% to £7.1 million and EPS 4.9p. DPS is 2.6p, while net debt reduces to £6 million (2018 £7.5 million). Outlook refers to good momentum and being confident to deliver market expectations. Property services is now 30% of the operating profit where the margins are a little higher than the recovery and financial advisory business. Before overheads, the margin is 21%.

Estimates Revenue is expected to grow a modest 7% to £64.4 million in the current year, which translates to 19% PBT growth to £8.4 million and EPS of 5.5p.

Valuation PER 13.4X Yield 3.8%

Conclusion Last year the insolvency market grew 10% and I rather fancy the market for this year. So we may have upgrade potential. The ROE remains a lowly 8.5% and earnings need to grow significantly for this to become more highly rated, which is not being forecast. So there may be upgrades, but upside looks modest for a £85 million market cap company.

Finncap Group – FY Results

Share Price 24.5p

Mkt Cap £41 million

Conflict Disclosure: No holding

Finncap (LSE:FCAP) provides financial services expertise to smaller public and private companies. It specialises in corporate finance and broking, equity sales, trading and market making and research.

Results PBT up 41% to $4.29 million and EPS up 29% to 2.86p. Cash was £4.7 million and tangible net assets £14.9 million. Outlook says continued to trade profitably with a healthy pipeline.

Estimates None

Valuation 8.6X historic PER. Dividend is 0.355p which is a 1.5% yield

Conclusion Comparators such as Arden and Cenkos trade at a discount to cash. Cavendish is a lumpy business which is why it was acquired cheaply. They could land some larger deals but I am not sure that justifies the rating.

Glossary PBT profit before tax EPS earnings per share DPS dividend per share ROE return on equity EBITDA earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation PER price earnings, or PE ratio Yield dividend yield FCF free cash flow NAV net asset value Price/Book (PB) a company's share price versus what it owns Book Value a company's worth after subtracting debts and liabilities from assets AUM assets under management FUM funds under management OTC over-the-counter FCA Financial Conduct Authority ESMA European Securities and Markets Authority

For information about Jeremy's 'deep dive' company analysis, you can email him at jeremy@charltonillingworth.co.uk

Jeremy Grime is an independent equity markets analyst and freelance contributor, not a direct employee of interactive investor.