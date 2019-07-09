The Financial Grimes: 9 July 2019
This top City analyst reviews the financial sector stocks making headlines today.
9th July 2019 10:04
by Jeremy Grime from ii contributor
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This top City analyst reviews the financial sector stocks making headlines today.
- Keystone Law (LSE:KEYS) have their AGM today but no statement.
Knights Group – FY Results
Share Price 268p
Mkt Cap £196 million
Conflict Disclosure: No holding
Knights Group (LSE:KGH) is a UK law firm.
- News First post IPO results show revenue up 51% to £52.7 million and EBITDA also up 51% to £11.3 million. PBT £9.8 million and EPS up 55% to 11.88p. Net debt £14.1 million. Average fee per earner up 22% to £131k. Outlook refers to a good start to year and confident of delivering continued growth. The company completed four acquisitions in the year and has a "healthy" pipeline.
- Estimates The 21 May trading update said Adj. PBT expected to be slightly ahead of market expectations.
- Valuation PER 16.5X yield 1.2%. ROCE is c 15%.
- Conclusion With an enormous arbitrage between private company acquisition prices and quoted valuations, I suspect there are a good few years of strong share price performance to be enjoyed by shareholders, until valuations become high at which point greed usually spoils it. That's a long way away yet.
Premier Asset Management – Trading Statement
Share Price 200p
Mkt Cap £205 million
Conflict Disclosure : No Holding
Premier Asset Management (LSE:PAM) is a fund manager.
- Statement After 23 quarters of net inflows modest net outflows of £55 million have been experienced. 12 month net inflows look healthy at £133 million. AUM was £6.7 billion (March 19 £6.8 billion)
- Estimates A modest decline in revenue to Sept 19 is forecast which does produce a 16% PBT increase to £18.6 million. EPS 14.4p and Dividend 10.3p
- Valuation EV/AUM 2.7%. PER 11.4X Yield 6.1%
- Conclusion Shares are down 28% over 12 months, indicating the weaker performance has been anticipated. Even Jupiter (LSE:JUP) is now trading at 14X. As soon as some better fund performance is posted I expect the shares will bounce back strongly. In the meantime it must be very sad to break a 23 quarter run of inflows.
Begbies Traynor – FY Results
Share Price 74p
Mkt Cap £84 million
Conflict Disclosure: No holding
Begbies Traynor (LSE:BEG) is an insolvency expert and corporate restructuring specialist.
- Results Revenue is up 15% to £60.1 million. Adjusted PBT up 27% to £7.1 million and EPS 4.9p. DPS is 2.6p, while net debt reduces to £6 million (2018 £7.5 million). Outlook refers to good momentum and being confident to deliver market expectations. Property services is now 30% of the operating profit where the margins are a little higher than the recovery and financial advisory business. Before overheads, the margin is 21%.
- Estimates Revenue is expected to grow a modest 7% to £64.4 million in the current year, which translates to 19% PBT growth to £8.4 million and EPS of 5.5p.
- Valuation PER 13.4X Yield 3.8%
- Conclusion Last year the insolvency market grew 10% and I rather fancy the market for this year. So we may have upgrade potential. The ROE remains a lowly 8.5% and earnings need to grow significantly for this to become more highly rated, which is not being forecast. So there may be upgrades, but upside looks modest for a £85 million market cap company.
Finncap Group – FY Results
Share Price 24.5p
Mkt Cap £41 million
Conflict Disclosure: No holding
Finncap (LSE:FCAP) provides financial services expertise to smaller public and private companies. It specialises in corporate finance and broking, equity sales, trading and market making and research.
- Results PBT up 41% to $4.29 million and EPS up 29% to 2.86p. Cash was £4.7 million and tangible net assets £14.9 million. Outlook says continued to trade profitably with a healthy pipeline.
- Estimates None
- Valuation 8.6X historic PER. Dividend is 0.355p which is a 1.5% yield
- Conclusion Comparators such as Arden and Cenkos trade at a discount to cash. Cavendish is a lumpy business which is why it was acquired cheaply. They could land some larger deals but I am not sure that justifies the rating.
|Glossary
|PBT
|profit before tax
|EPS
|earnings per share
|DPS
|dividend per share
|ROE
|return on equity
|EBITDA
|earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation
|PER
|price earnings, or PE ratio
|Yield
|dividend yield
|FCF
|free cash flow
|NAV
|net asset value
|Price/Book (PB)
|a company's share price versus what it owns
|Book Value
|a company's worth after subtracting debts and liabilities from assets
|AUM
|assets under management
|FUM
|funds under management
|OTC
|over-the-counter
|FCA
|Financial Conduct Authority
|ESMA
|European Securities and Markets Authority
For information about Jeremy's 'deep dive' company analysis, you can email him at jeremy@charltonillingworth.co.uk
Jeremy Grime is an independent equity markets analyst and freelance contributor, not a direct employee of interactive investor.
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