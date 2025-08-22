Shares for the future: new ranking for this FTSE 100 stock

The largest of the warring factions that populate Games Workshop Group (LSE:GAW)’s fictional future universe, Warhammer 40,000, is the galaxy-spanning, authoritarian, decaying, Imperium of Man.

Games Workshop: Imperium

The Imperium is challenged from without by aliens and within from rebellion. It is constantly at war. This is the background to the principal game and many of the books that promote the modelling hobby that makes Games Workshop so much profit.

The attraction of Games Workshop is that it is an Imperium of its own, albeit a more benign one.

Games Workshop is master of its own intellectual property: the stories, characters, and rulebooks that ignite the imaginations of collectors and gamers.

It is also a master of its own operations. It manufactures miniatures in three Nottingham factories. It sells them through its 570 stores in 24 countries, its own website, and via independent hobby stores supplied by its distribution hubs in Nottingham, Memphis and Sydney.

Games Workshop has published hundreds of novels through its own imprint, Black Library, which sold 4.5 million books during the year to June 2025. It also publishes a magazine, White Dwarf, and puts out content daily on its Warhammer Community website. More than 200,000 paying subscribers receive exclusive miniatures and video content.

While feeding the appetite of modellers and gamers has won their loyalty, the hobby also sells itself. Gamers need other gamers to play and, the sheer number of people playing Warhammer means Warhammer is peerless in the wargaming world.

Games Workshop also earns a lucrative side income by licensing characters and stories, principally to video game companies.

Games Workshop GAW Designs, makes and distributes Warhammer. Licenses IP 20/08/2025 6.9/10 How capably has Games Workshop made money? 3.0 For a decade under the leadership of Kevin Rountree, Games Workshop has grown revenue very rapidly and profit even more so by expertly satisfying modellers' and wargamers' thirst for new stories and characters. The company has been highly profitable and cash generative. How big are the risks? 3.0 Games Workshop owns intellectual property that has global appeal. It controls most aspects of making, distributing and promoting miniatures. Licence income depends on the capabilities of licensees, but this is the icing on the cake. The biggest risk is managing the many capabilities of a vertically integrated firm. How fair and coherent is its strategy? 2.5 The company depends on unique capabilities that could probably only be achieved through vertical integration. This appears to have led it to a top-down management style that encourages conformity. Games Workshop does not engage with journalists, or much with shareholders outside the AGM. How low (high) is the share price compared to normalised profit? -1.6 High. A share price of 15,650p values the enterprise at £5,085 million, about 40 times normalised profit. A score of 6.9/10 indicates Games Workshop is a somewhat speculative investment. NB: Bold text indicates factors that reduce the score. Bold and italicised text doubly so. The maximum score is 3 for each criterion except price, which has a maximum of 1 (explained here)

Having internalised most of the risks by vertically integrating, the company says the main risk is mismanagement. I agree.

In Kevin we trust

Games Workshop says it recruits for “fit” rather than skills, and no doubt attracts Warhammer enthusiasts to work for it.

Without putting a number on it, the company says staff retention is high. It promises employees a salary above the national minimum wage. This year, like last year, staff received a £6,000 profit-related bonus, which took the median wage to £39,000.

The company ramped up executive pay in 2025, though, and that has triggered questions about its culture that have been long dormant in me.

Having criticised Long-Term Incentive Programmes (LTIPs) for being formulaic and driving selfish behaviour at the expense of the organisation, Games Workshop has introduced something that looks a lot like an LTIP for the executive directors.

Kevin Rountree writes in the annual report that: “Time will tell whether it improves Games Workshop’s performance and whether it is the right change.”

What we already know, though, is it will massively increase the performance-related pay that he and other executive directors are entitled to. Games Workshop argues, as nearly all companies do, that executives’ salaries must be competitive, and that since it promotes from within, high executive pay is an incentive for people lower down the ranks.

What irked me enough to vote against the new policy when it was put to shareholders in May, is that Games Workshop prides itself on not conforming to conventional wisdom. From strategy to environmental policy, to recruitment, it does things differently.

Its earlier restraint, limiting executives to generous basic salaries and an annual bonus, was one of the most visible signs that its culture was not only different but, to my mind, worthy.

While the chief executive’s decade-long tenure has coincided with a massive improvement in the performance of the company, Games Workshop had a way to reward him. In fact, it used it, by giving him 300% of his salary in restricted shares in 2025.

The beauty of this one-off share award was that unlike the now enhanced annual bonus and the new triennial share award, which awards shares every three years starting with the period from 2024 to 2027, it had already been earned over the long term.

Now that the chief executive is to receive much more regular tribute, it has raised concerns that I had under the previous executive chair, then presiding over a period of sclerosis at Games Workshop.

Games Workshop does not generally talk to journalists, and its engagement with private shareholders is limited outside the annual general meeting. Through the narrow lens of its annual report, though, it places a heavy emphasis on control and conformity.

This top-down tendency may be what is required to co-ordinate so many aspects of a vertically integrated business. But one of the questions I ask myself when I research a business is whether I would like to work for it. To me, there is a mythology about Games Workshop that resembles the authoritarian Imperium it invented.

I do not think I would fit. And while that would be perfectly OK for Games Workshop, I think diversity and independence of thought can be a strength, especially when things are not going well.

We might do well to remember that, when things are going well.

Games Workshop: by the numbers

Games Workshop continues to perform better than any other business I follow.

The start year for my analysis is 2016, which was Kevin Rountree’s first full year as chief executive officer.