Shares for the future: this company deserves more credit

Twenty years ago and more, shareholders in Bloomsbury Publishing (LSE:BMY) would wait for each Harry Potter book launch. Other books paled into insignificance in financial as well as cultural terms. The last book in the series was published in 2007, but the series still contributes significant but undisclosed revenue. The books remain on the bestseller lists and Bloomsbury augments them with derivative works each year. These days, though, it is books by romantasy writer Sarah J Maas that send waves of profit through Bloomsbury. In the year to February 2024, the launch of Maas' 23rd book Crescent City: House of Flame and Shadow lifted her already lofty sales 161% and contributed much of a 30% increase in revenue and a 53% increase in adjusted profit that year.

The paperback edition of Crescent City: House of Flame and Shadow was published earlier this month. With no new Sarah J Maas titles published in the year to February 2025, Bloomsbury experienced a hangover. What a non-SJM launch year looks like But we are not waking up with as thick a head as I thought we might last year. Revenue increased 5% due to Bloomsbury’s biggest ever acquisition early in the financial year, but selling in-demand hardbacks in huge quantities is highly profitable and Bloomsbury could not match 2024 for profit. It declined 10%.

Even so, Bloomsbury earned 36% return on capital. That was higher than its long-term average. As usual, it earned even more in cash terms. Despite the acquisition, Bloomsbury ended the year with marginally more cash than financial obligations. It starts the new financial year expecting to improve revenue and profit modestly. Although Sarah J Maas is contracted to write six more books, no publication dates have been announced. A story of two segments We can see the impact of Sarah J Maas sales in the surge in Consumer revenue (blue bars) between 2023 and 2024. Bloomsbury did well to follow this up with 3% segment growth in 2025. Sarah J Maas books remained in the bestseller lists all year, but reassuringly the company says its resilient performance had a broad base, including new titles from Gillian Anderson and Samantha Shannon.

Only the acquisition of Rowman & Littlefield returned Bloomsbury's other big division to growth. It doubled the size of the company's Academic and Professional business and meant US revenue contributed more to the segment's revenue than revenue from the UK, its other big geographical market. Bloomsbury established Academic & Professional, which specialises in the humanities and social sciences, to diversify the business and provide a more stable source of growth. In 2025, it contributed 23% of total revenue and 29% of total profit. But its customers, predominantly UK and US universities and schools, are facing funding shortages which are limiting how much they can spend.

The funding challenges appear to be entrenched, so Bloomsbury may have a better chance of growing in the US, where it is a small fish in a big pond, than the UK. It also plans to tap growing numbers of students in Asia by opening an office in Singapore, in addition to offices in Sydney and New Delhi. In addition to cash strapped customers, digitisation requires academic publishers to develop new capabilities and change their business models. Bloomsbury set up Bloomsbury Digital Resources (BDR), its digital offering, to address the shift from print to electronic publication. BDR grew rapidly before and during the pandemic, but its growth has been subdued over the last two years. It should start picking up again during this financial year as the company adds Rowman & Littlefield titles to its collections.

