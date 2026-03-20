Shares for the future: upgrade makes this a top five stock

The year to November 2024 was Hooman Javvi’s first year as Porvair (LSE:PRV) chief executive. In some respects, his predecessor Ben Stocks is a hard act to follow. During Stocks’ 27-year tenure, he focused Porvair on filtration and laboratory equipment generating strong returns and steady growth. But Javvi has taken over a business with a tried and tested strategy. Invest with ii: Open an ISA | ISA Investment Ideas | ISA Offers & Cashback Perhaps all he needs to do is follow it. Year zero for new broom 2025 was not a vintage year, probably due to the negative impact of belligerent trade policies and war on industry, and the fact that Porvair’s results were not augmented by acquisitions. The company made its first acquisition for two years just after the financial year end. Revenue increased 1%, well below the long-term average of 7%. Profit grew 7%, slightly below the long-term average of 9%. Porvair was as efficient as ever, achieving 24% return on capital and 75% cash conversion.

Porvair makes filtration and laboratory equipment. All three divisions were highly profitable but the most impressive improvement in profitability was achieved by the Metal Melt Quality division.

Source: Porvair annual reports. Metal Melt Quality makes filters used in the production of aluminium and alloys through its subsidiary Selee. Historically, Selee’s performance has been less reliable than the rest of the business, but new patented filters and high demand for aluminium has lifted the division’s profit margin to the average for the group. Lightweight and easy to recycle, aluminium is likely to remain in demand as manufacturers focus on sustainability. Electric vehicle manufacturers need it to reduce the weight of their heavy cars. Porvair reports growing demand for aluminium cans as packagers reduce plastic. After the year end, Porvair acquired Drache for the division, adding a European base to its facilities in the US and Asia. Although it is Porvair’s biggest acquisition in recent times, it is fairly typical: small, complementary and consequently low risk. Acquisition Date Consideration (£m) Royal Dahlman 2019 7.15 Kbiosystems 2021 6.9 Ratiolab 2023 8.1 European Filter Corporation 2023 10.3 Drache 2026 17.8 Source: Porvair annual reports. Drache’s £17.8 million cost was less than Porvair earned in free cash flow in 2025. Unless economic conditions deteriorate even more, growth in 2026 seems likely because of the newcomer’s contribution. Porvair makes most of its money by manufacturing filters, the primary focus of the biggest of the company’s three business segments, Aerospace and Industrial, and the smallest, Metal Melt Quality:

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