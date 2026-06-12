Shares for the future: this AIM share breaks into my top 10

In a presentation of Keystone Law Group Ordinary Shares (LSE:KEYS)’s full-year results earlier this year, founder and chief executive James Knight said the year to January 2026 had been a good one, perhaps Keystone’s best all round. Learn with ii: How to become an ISA millionaire | ISA Investment Ideas | Top ISA Funds A good year for recruitment It was a good year. Revenue increased 18% and after-tax adjusted operating profit increased 12%. Keystone was highly profitable as usual because it has relatively low costs and only pays its lawyers once it receives fees for the work they do.

Founded in 2002, Keystone was the first UK platform law firm and, although others have followed it, none have listed. Unlike traditional law firms, which are generally owned and managed by senior lawyers, equity partners, Keystone is a community of nearly 500 self-employed principals (partner-level lawyers). Shareholders own it. Typically, the lawyers operate as Personal Service Companies (PSCs). Keystone calls them Pods. In many ways, Keystone passes as a traditional law firm. It provides the brand and administrative services. It contracts with clients and bills them. It does compliance. It runs training and networking events. Principals operate under its professional indemnity insurance cover. It provides the IT infrastructure required to practice and share work with other Keystone lawyers. If principals need legal support a small team of 17 junior in-house lawyers can help, and Keystone provides office space in London. Analyst predicts FTSE 100 break above 12,000

The Income Investor: a FTSE 100 stock with dividend potential But the set-up is different. Keystone pays 75% of the fee income it collects as revenue to the principals, keeping 25% for itself. Typically, Keystone says, this model pays lawyers more than they would earn in a conventional firm, but the main attraction is a better work-life balance. Keystone lawyers manage their own workloads, and can work when and where they want. Principals work from home or their own offices. Barring its central-office support staff, Keystone doesn’t pay sick pay or holiday pay and the tax regime is generally more efficient for the self-employed. Lower costs mean there is more money for the lawyers and shareholders. Lower fixed costs mean the money flows more consistently. Keystone has grown by recruiting principals from conventional law firms, and as they grow their practices. One way they can grow is by employing junior lawyers in their Pods. Fees from other fee earners was a significant contributor to growth in 2026. The number of principals grew 8%, above average for the post-Covid period, but the smaller number of other fee earners grew 35%, the best year since 2020.

Source: Keystone Law annual reports. There is a counter-cyclical element to this growth. When lawyers are in high demand as they have been since the pandemic, law firms compete to recruit and retain them by offering high pay predicated on aggressive targets. When demand for legal services softens, lawyers must work impossibly hard to meet these targets and Keystone finds it easier to recruit them. Perhaps we can infer that the market has softened. Keystone is finding it easier to recruit now than it was in 2023, when it achieved 1% growth in principal numbers. More than the sum of its principals

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