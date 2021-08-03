About the Brussels Stock Exchange

The Brussels Stock Exchange was founded in 1801 and in 2000 merged with exchanges in Paris, Lisbon and Amsterdam to become Euronext N.V., a European-wide exchange with common trading and clearing rules for all products. Today the BEL 20 is the benchmark index of Euronext Brussels, consisting of between 10 and 20 of the largest companies traded on the stock exchange. They include the food & beverage company AB InBev, KBC bank and Healthcare giants arGEN-X and UCB among others.

Euronext Brussels is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm Central European Time (8:00 am to 4:30 pm GMT).