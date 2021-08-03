Buy & trade Belgian shares
From AB InBev to Umicore... our guide to investing in the Belgian market
Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling.
About the Brussels Stock Exchange
The Brussels Stock Exchange was founded in 1801 and in 2000 merged with exchanges in Paris, Lisbon and Amsterdam to become Euronext N.V., a European-wide exchange with common trading and clearing rules for all products. Today the BEL 20 is the benchmark index of Euronext Brussels, consisting of between 10 and 20 of the largest companies traded on the stock exchange. They include the food & beverage company AB InBev, KBC bank and Healthcare giants arGEN-X and UCB among others.
Euronext Brussels is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm Central European Time (8:00 am to 4:30 pm GMT).
How to buy Belgian shares with ii
To buy Belgian shares with ii, you will need to first open an account.
From your account, simply select ‘trade now’ and ‘international’ to search for the shares you want to invest in. You will be prompted at this point to sign Exchange Agreements – this lets you access live international share pricing.
Most popular Belgian shares
Below is a preview of the most purchased shares by ii customers over recent months.
Most purchased shares in H1 2026
Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” between 1 January and 30 June 2026.
Fees and charges
- When you buy or sell an investment, you’ll pay a one-off trading fee. This cost is separate to your monthly fee. Learn more about our price plans.
- Currency conversions are based on the live exchange rate, to which we'll apply an FX fee. See our charges for more detail.
News and insights
Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 7 August 2026
Daily Trading Flash: 10 most-traded shares 7 August 2026
Please remember: The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling. We may receive two elements of commission in relation to international dealing - Trading Commission and our FX Charge. Please see our rates and charges for full details of the relevant costs. Foreign markets will involve different risks from the UK markets. In some cases the risks will be greater.