About the Irish Stock Exchange

The Irish Stock Exchange trades as Euronext Dublin, having merged with the European group of exchanges in 2018. The World Federation of Stock Exchanges said that Euronext Dublin is 'the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world, with more than 37,000 listed bonds and 5,600 funds, and a major player in ETFs with 1,050 listings'.

The benchmark index is the ISEQ 20 which consists of the 20 largest companies on the ISEQ All-Share Index. Some of these include the Bank of Ireland, AIB Group and Ryanair.

Euronext Dublin is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:30pm local time (GMT +2hrs).