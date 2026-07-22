Important information: As investment values can go down as well as up, you may not get back all of the money you invest. Currency changes affect international investments, and this can decrease their value in sterling. If you're unsure about investing, please speak to an authorised financial adviser.
"Some things are just too large to ignore and in investment terms, the US certainly falls into that category.
It is estimated that US markets account for around 55% of the world’s total (by way of comparison, the UK market represents about 4%).
It is astonishing to consider how US brands have become entrenched in our daily lives.
This might be in terms of leisure time (Netflix, Disney+), mealtimes (McDonalds), morning times (Starbucks) or indeed any time (Google, Amazon, Apple, Facebook).
US investing was traditionally most easily achieved indirectly in the UK – for example, within the FTSE100 an estimated 70% of earnings come from overseas and it was therefore possible to gain some exposure through this channel.
In addition, overseas investment was held back by “home bias”, that is the tendency to invest in one’s own country, usually because of familiarity."
"Apart from overseas investment now being easily accessible, there is also the world of Exchange Traded Funds, or ETFs, which these days means that an investor can slice and dice investments in many ways, such as by index, by country, by sector or by region.
In addition, there are other compelling reasons to be taking a global view. Quite apart from different economies moving at different speeds at any given time, the generally accepted wisdom of diversification does not just apply to sectors, but to geographies as well."
The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and the Nasdaq are the largest stock exchanges in the world with a market capitalisation of over US$25 trillion and US$19 trillion respectively (May 2022).
The main US stock indices – the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Russell 2000 – all feature stocks listed on both exchanges. Whereas the Nasdaq Composite and NASDAQ 100 only feature companies listed on the Nasdaq.
Both the NYSE and NASDAQ are open from 9:30 am to 4:00 pm Eastern Time (2:30 pm to 9:00 pm UK time).
The process is quick and easy. Just complete our Exchange Agreement for access to live market prices. Then, if you have a Trading Account or Stocks & Shares ISA, submit a W-8BEN form. This lets you invest in US stocks at a lower rate of tax.
Research is key to successful international investing. Always make sure you’ve done yours before placing any orders.
Looking for international investing inspiration? Our experts keep a close eye on the world’s markets so you don’t have to. Discover the latest international market news.
Below is a preview of the most purchased shares by ii customers over recent months.
|Rank
|Company Name
|1
|Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT)
|2
|NVIDIA Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA)
|3
|Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU)
|4
|Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)
|5
|Strategy Inc Class A (NASDAQ:MSTR)
|6
|Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN)
|7
|Alphabet Inc Class A (NASDAQ:GOOGL)
|8
|Palantir Technologies Inc Ordinary Shares - Class A (NASDAQ:PLTR)
|9
|Space Exploration Technologies Corp Class A (NASDAQ:SPCX)
|10
|Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD)
Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” between 1 January and 30 June 2026.
When we convert your currency, we use the current exchange rate (or “spot rate”). We'll then apply the relevant foreign exchange charge (see table).
It’s worth remembering, you can hold multiple currencies in your ii Personal Pension (SIPP) and Trading Account. This means you can convert when it works best for you - either as part of a trade or as a stand-alone transaction.
|Core
|Plus
|Premium
|0.75%
|
0.75% (first £50,000)
|0.25%
|0.25% (over £50,000)
Important information: We may receive two parts of commission for international investing - trading commission and our foreign currency exchange charge. Please see our charges for full details of the costs. Exchange rates can create risk to international investment if a market’s currency rises against sterling. On the other hand, if a market’s currency falls against sterling, this can increase returns. Please be aware that we have a revenue sharing agreement for the foreign currency exchange charge with a third party. If you require further information, please contact us.