Hong Kong has been a centre of international trade for centuries and remains one of the world’s major finance hubs. There have been big changes since the British ceded control of its former colony to China in 1997. However, it remains a popular tax-friendly region, and is one of the best routes for investing in China. As such, its Hang Seng index is still a widely watched stock market indicator.

High street bank HSBC is one of the Hang Seng’s constituents most recognisable to UK investors, but there are lots of others that many will know. Chinese car maker Geely Auto is listed in Hong Kong. So are oil giants Petrochina and CNOOC, and insurers Ping An Insurance, China Life and AIA Group.

As well as finance, property has always been a big theme in Hong Kong, given a finite supply of homes but extremely high demand. It is densely populated and there is very little land left to develop, which keeps prices among the highest in the world.

But the index has become home to top tech stocks too, an increasingly important part of the region’s economy. That was only made possible last year when the rules on shareholder structure and secondary listings were changed. Shortly after, ecommerce giant Alibaba and mobile phone giant Xiaomi joined the benchmark index.