Buy & trade Singapore shares
From AEM Holdings to Wilmar International... our guide to investing in the Singapore market
Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling.
About the Singapore Stock Exchange
The Singapore Exchange, or SGX, was set up in 1999 and has become the world’s most liquid international market for the benchmark equity indices of China, India, Japan and South-East Asia.
The FTSE Straits Times Index is Singapore's benchmark index and represents the performance of the 30 largest companies on the exchange. Some of these include Singapore Airlines and HongKong Land Holdings.
The Singapore stock market is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 12:00pm and 1:00pm to 5:00pm local time (GMT +8hrs).
How to buy Singapore shares with ii
To buy Singapore shares with ii, you will need to first open an account.
From your account, simply select ‘trade now’ and ‘international’ to search for the shares you want to invest in. You will be prompted at this point to sign Exchange Agreements – this lets you access live international share pricing.
Most popular Singapore shares
Below is a preview of the most purchased shares by ii customers over recent months.
Most purchased shares in H1 2026
Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” between 1 January and 30 June 2026.
Fees and charges
- When you buy or sell an investment, you’ll pay a one-off trading fee. This cost is separate to your monthly fee. Learn more about our price plans.
- Currency conversions are based on the live exchange rate, to which we'll apply an FX fee. See our charges for more detail.
Additional charges for trading Singapore shares
- Clearing fee: 0.0325% on all trades
News and insights
Please remember: The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling. We may receive two elements of commission in relation to international dealing - Trading Commission and our FX Charge. Please see our rates and charges for full details of the relevant costs. Foreign markets will involve different risks from the UK markets. In some cases the risks will be greater.