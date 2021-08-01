About the Singapore Stock Exchange

The Singapore Exchange, or SGX, was set up in 1999 and has become the world’s most liquid international market for the benchmark equity indices of China, India, Japan and South-East Asia.

The FTSE Straits Times Index is Singapore's benchmark index and represents the performance of the 30 largest companies on the exchange. Some of these include Singapore Airlines and HongKong Land Holdings.

The Singapore stock market is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 12:00pm and 1:00pm to 5:00pm local time (GMT +8hrs).