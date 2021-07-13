About the Deutsche Börse Xetra

The Deutsche Börse Xetra, part of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, is where shares in Germany’s biggest companies are traded. The largest of the seven regional securities exchanges, Frankfurt is home to the 40 biggest blue-chip stocks that make up the country’s famous DAX index.

The DAX 40 (Deutscher Aktienindex or German stock index) is one of the most traded indices in the world and represents the largest German companies on the Stock Exchange. These companies account for much of the market’s size and include big names like Allianz, Bayer, BMW, Commerzbank, Daimler, Deutsche Bank, Lufthansa, Siemens, and Volkswagen.

The Deutsche Börse Xetra is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm Central European Time (8:00 am to 4:30 pm GMT).