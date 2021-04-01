France is home to Euronext Paris, part of Euronext NV, the second-largest stock market in Europe behind the London Stock Exchange. Euronext was formed by the merger of the old Paris Bourse with Amsterdam, Lisbon, and Brussels exchanges in 2000.

Its benchmark index, the widely quoted CAC 40, is recognised as one of the world’s major financial indices. It is made up of the 40 largest companies listed on Euronext Paris. These include global household names like cosmetics giant L'Oreal, aircraft manufacturer Airbus, car maker Renault, bank BNP Paribas and spirits firm Pernod Ricard.

Looking beyond domestic markets offers valuable diversification for investment portfolios, and great businesses like these give access to sectors and industries unavailable to investors focused solely on the UK. Airbus and Boeing own the global commercial jet aircraft industry, while the UK stock exchange has little exposure to commercial carmakers like Renault. It has nothing to compete with L’Oreal, the world's largest cosmetics company, either.

France also offers diversification within sectors. It has a number of banks like BNP, Societe Generale and Credit Agricole which give options outside of the UK lenders Lloyds Bank, Barclays and NatWest. Similarly, insurer AXA might be an alternative to Legal & General or Aviva, while oil major Total provides choice if you were considering BP or Shell.

Like the FTSE 100, companies on the French exchange generate a large portion of their income overseas. This attracts significant interest from international investors.