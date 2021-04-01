Canada’s status as a commodities hub has been reinforced in recent decades by the Alberta tar sands, one of the world’s largest reserves of oil. This vast area of oil fields and mines produces bitumen, an unconventional and controversial petroleum deposit which is then refined into usable products. Toronto’s big oil companies include Suncor Energy, Canadian Natural Resources and Imperial Oil.

But Toronto is about more than natural resources. You’ll find the usual wide selection of companies that you would expect on any other stock market, including a substantial banking sector, tech stocks like Shopify and the usual utilities and consumer staples.

A number of the large companies listed on the TSX also have a secondary listing on one of the American exchanges, like the New York Stock Exchange.