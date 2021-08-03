About the Swiss Stock Exchange

The Swiss Stock Exchange, or SIX Swiss Exchange, is Switzerland's main stock exchange with a market cap of CHF 1.6 trillion (2018). Its current form has existed since 1993 when the Geneva, Basel and Zurich exchanges merged - it soon became the first exchange in the world to use fully automated trading, clearing and settlement systems.

The main index is the SMI, or Swiss Market Index, which tracks the 20 largest companies on the exchange. Some of those include Zurich Insurance Group, Credit Suisse and Nestlé.

The SIX Swiss Exchange is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:30pm local time (GMT +2hrs).