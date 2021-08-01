About the Amsterdam Stock Exchange

The Amsterdam Stock Exchange is considered by many to be the oldest modern securities market in the world. Established in 1602 by the Dutch East India Company, it was set up to spread risk across a number of investors, thus reducing the risk of shipwrecks during trade with Asian partners. Flash forward to 2000 and it merged with stock exchanges in Paris and Brussels to form Euronext.

The benchmark index is the AEX which consists of the 25 of the most traded companies on the exchange. Some of these include chemicals specialists Akzo Nobel, brewers Heineken and oil & gas company Royal Dutch Shell.

Euronext Amsterdam is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:30pm local time (GMT +2hrs).