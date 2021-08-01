Buy & trade Dutch shares
Our guide to investing in the Dutch market
Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling.
About the Amsterdam Stock Exchange
The Amsterdam Stock Exchange is considered by many to be the oldest modern securities market in the world. Established in 1602 by the Dutch East India Company, it was set up to spread risk across a number of investors, thus reducing the risk of shipwrecks during trade with Asian partners. Flash forward to 2000 and it merged with stock exchanges in Paris and Brussels to form Euronext.
The benchmark index is the AEX which consists of the 25 of the most traded companies on the exchange. Some of these include chemicals specialists Akzo Nobel, brewers Heineken and oil & gas company Royal Dutch Shell.
Euronext Amsterdam is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:30pm local time (GMT +2hrs).
How to buy Dutch shares with ii
To buy Dutch shares with ii, you will need to first open an account.
From your account, simply select ‘trade now’ and ‘international’ to search for the shares you want to invest in. You will be prompted at this point to sign Exchange Agreements – this lets you access live international share pricing.
Most popular Dutch shares
Below is a preview of the most purchased shares by ii customers over recent months.
Most purchased shares in Q2 2021
|Rank
|Fund
|1
|ASML
|2
|Prosus
|3
|Adyen
|4
|Pershing
|5
|Heineken
|6
|Fastned
|7
|ING Groep
|8
|Flow Traders
|9
|Alfen
|10
|Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield
Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” between 1 April and 30 June 2021.
Fees and charges
- It costs £9.99 a month to join ii, which includes our Stocks and Shares ISA, Trading Account and Junior ISA. Add a SIPP for just £10 a month extra.
- We give you a £7.99 free trade credit every month, which can be used towards international shares. Additional international trades cost £19.99.
- Frequent traders can get reduced rates on international shares with our Super Investor service plan.
- There is a foreign exchange fee of 1.5% when you trade in pounds. This is reduced for transactions over £25,000. You can avoid paying this fee every time you trade by holding foreign currency in your account. Learn more
