Buy & trade Swedish shares
Our guide to investing in the Swedish market
Please remember, investment value can go up or down and you could get back less than you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling.
About the Nasdaq Stockholm AB
The Stockholm Stock Exchange was founded in 1863 and soon became the main exchange for all Nordic countries. In 2008, the exchange became part of Nasdaq, Inc., changing its name to Nasdaq Stockholm and today holds a market cap of USD 1.95 trillion (Feb 2021).
The benchmark index is the OMX Stockholm 30 consisting of the largest companies traded on the exchange, some of these include Ericsson, AstraZeneca and Volvo.
Nasdaq Stockholm is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:30pm local time (GMT +2hrs).
How to buy Swedish shares with ii
To buy shares with ii, you will need to first open an account.
Orders on Swedish shares can only be placed over the phone on 0345 607 6001.
Most popular Swedish shares
Below is a preview of the most purchased shares by ii customers over recent months.
Most purchased shares in Q2 2021
|Rank
|Fund
|1
|Eltel
|2
|Climeon
|3
|Kambi Group
|4
|Lundin Energy
|5
|Evolution
|6
|Kinnevik
|7
|Volvo
|8
|Ericsson
|9
|MIPS
|10
|Sinch
Source: interactive investor. Note: the top 10 is based on the number of “buys” between 1 April and 30 June 2021.
Fees and charges
- It costs £9.99 a month to join ii, which includes our Stocks and Shares ISA, Trading Account and Junior ISA. Add a SIPP for just £10 a month extra.
- We give you a £7.99 free trade credit every month, which can be used towards international shares. Additional international trades cost £19.99.
- Frequent traders can get reduced rates on international shares with our Super Investor service plan.
- There is a foreign exchange fee of 1.5% when you trade in pounds. This is reduced for transactions over £25,000. You can avoid paying this fee every time you trade by holding foreign currency in your account. Learn more
Please remember: The value of your investments, and the income derived from them, may go down as well as up. You may not get back all the money that you invest. The value of international investments may be affected by currency fluctuations which might reduce their value in sterling. We may receive two elements of commission in relation to international dealing - Trading Commission and our FX Charge. Please see our rates and charges for full details of the relevant costs. Foreign markets will involve different risks from the UK markets. In some cases the risks will be greater.