About the Nasdaq Stockholm AB

The Stockholm Stock Exchange was founded in 1863 and soon became the main exchange for all Nordic countries. In 2008, the exchange became part of Nasdaq, Inc., changing its name to Nasdaq Stockholm and today holds a market cap of USD 1.95 trillion (Feb 2021).

The benchmark index is the OMX Stockholm 30 consisting of the largest companies traded on the exchange, some of these include Ericsson, AstraZeneca and Volvo.

Nasdaq Stockholm is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:30pm local time (GMT +2hrs).