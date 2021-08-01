About the Australian Securities Exchange

The Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) was formed by the merging of the Australian Stock Exchange and the Sydney Futures Exchange in July 2006. Today it is one of the largest exchange groups by market capitalisation.

The main market index - the S&P/ASX 200 - is used as a benchmark for Australian share performance and is formed of the 200 largest companies on the ASX. The largest companies include BHP, the Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Westpac Banking, Telstra, Rio Tinto, the National Australia Bank and the Australia and New Zealand Banking Group.

The ASX is open Monday through Friday from 10:00am to 4:00pm local time (GMT +10hrs).