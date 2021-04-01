Italy has one of the world’s largest economies, but its stock market has been heavily influenced by a history of high levels of debt, not helped by the impact on growth of past political instability and a carousel of prime ministers and governments.

However, this has not held the market back in recent years as performance has largely been in line with the rest of Europe. You can see this by looking at the country’s benchmark index, the FTSE MIB, which tracks the performance of 40 of the biggest and most liquid companies on the exchange. This is because many companies within the index are multinational, generating a significant percentage of their revenue overseas.

As with other international stock markets, there are companies listed in Italy that offer valuable diversification. Car lovers and motorsport fans will be familiar with supercar company Ferrari and premium tyre manufacturer Pirelli. Oil giant Eni Group is one of the world’s largest oil and gas companies, and oilfield services business Saipem is another world-beater. Elsewhere, investors can choose from banking giants like Unicredit, insurers such as Generali and luxury fashion brands, including Moncler and Salvatore Ferragamo.

