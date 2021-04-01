About the Madrid Stock Exchange

Shares in Spain’s biggest companies are traded on the Madrid Stock Exchange, the country’s largest stock market. The Bolsa de Madrid has been there since 1831. Now, huge international businesses are listed on the exchange, including Inditex, the world’s largest fashion retailer whose flagship store Zara will be familiar to UK shoppers.

Spain's benchmark stock index is the IBEX 35 which tracks the performance of the Exchange's 35 biggest companies. These include Telefonica, Naturgy, Banco Santander, Amadeus IT Group, CIE Automotive and Bankinter.

The Madrid Stock Exchange is open Monday through Friday from 9:00am to 5:30pm local time (GMT +2hrs).