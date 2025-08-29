Shares for the future: why this company is still a top two stock

We have been renovating our house this year. When I say “we”, I mean a local builder is renovating our house and presenting us with decisions about materials and methods on an almost daily basis.

This has enabled me to kick the tyres on two businesses serving the building trade that I rate highly as long-term investments: Latham (James) (LSE:LTHM) and Howden Joinery Group (LSE:HWDN). Our builder is ordering the timber for a porch and a verandah from Lathams, and it looks like our interior doors will come from Howdens.

Both firms, he says, have been good to deal with. And they have lived up to some of their claims. Howdens on range, and Lathams on its environmental commitments.

James Latham: relationship business

From the customer perspective there are similarities between the two businesses. Both companies supply the trade only. Lathams says this is due to the nature of its business and its delivery vehicles. By the nature of its business, it may be referring to repeat business, which is one of the reasons Howdens focuses on trade customers.

Lathams supplies panel products such as plywood and Medium Density Fibreboard (MDF), timber, and speciality engineered woods and decorative surfaces like laminates and worktops. It also supplies products made from timber, like unfinished door blanks, decking, cladding, and decorative mouldings.

The company has a nationwide network of 12 depots in the UK, and two depots in Ireland. Many of them operate 24 hours a day, five days a week, ensuring joiners, timber merchants, kitchen and furniture manufacturers, and shopfitters have the product they need, when they need it.

Materials are often specified by architects and designers. Lathams runs seminars, has two physical showrooms and a digital showroom to help them choose.

Most of the products are imported through the ports of Tilbury, Liverpool and Grangemouth, where the company also holds stock.

In normal times, Latham’s growth has been steady, not spectacular, and profitability in terms of return on capital has also been stable. I think we can put this down to experience, investment, and an efficient and gradually expanding network.

In terms of expertise, the company has been involved in the industry since James Latham established it to import furniture and hardwood from America in 1757. Today, Nick Latham runs the business, an eighth generation descendent of the founder. He heads an extremely experienced board. Some of Lathams’ depot directors have been with the business for decades.

The company has decided to build a National Distribution Centre, which will reduce the risk of holding inventories in third-party warehouses at ports, and manage stock more efficiently.

By creating more capacity, the company can increase the volumes of commodity woods and wood products it sells, and increase the range of speciality products, which earn higher margins.

Occasionally, Lathams expands the network by acquiring depots. In 2019, it moved its footprint beyond the mainland UK by acquiring a site in Ireland. In 2021, it acquired two more sites, this time in Northern Ireland.

At the annual general meeting (AGM) last week, I got the impression that disruption during and after the pandemic reinforced the company’s already strong imperative to control its supply chain. The National Distribution Centre is part of the solution, helpfully funded by the windfall profits the company made.

As I tried to wheedle the secrets of the company’s success from the executives, two of them independently commented that business is not complicated. The company invests heavily to meet its customers’ expectations. It prefers, for example, to own its warehouses and vehicles. The cost of this investment itself is a barrier to entry. Perhaps it is not complicated. Investment over time compounds.

Regrettably one thing I could not wheedle, is the revenue split between specialty and commodity products. It would help us confirm that Lathams is about more than just shifting volumes if we could see the contribution of specialty products rising. Lathams says the information is commercially sensitive.

Lathams: the numbers

James Latham reported a small growth in volumes in the year to March 2025 but lower margins as customers chose cheaper products and a competitor went into liquidation in the second half of the financial year, briefly flooding the market for some products.