Shares for the future: what 2026 might hold for this top 5 stock

Happy Christmas! Since this is my last article before the holiday, I had hoped to bring you glad tidings.

Sadly, my research led me to a slightly different place. I have good news, and maybe not such good news concerning my favourite holiday airline, Jet2 Ordinary Shares (LSE:JET2).

Jet2: Gatwick for growth

When I scored Jet2 in September, I worried that 85% of the UK population lives within one and a half hour’s drive from one of its bases.

The airline flew its first passengers from Leeds Bradford Airport to Amsterdam in 2002. Since then, it has added 12 more UK bases and at least 75 more destinations, mostly in the Mediterranean. Along the way, it helped put venerable Thomas Cook out of business, and stole market leadership from TUI AG (XETRA:TUI1) to become the nation’s biggest package tour operator.

More passengers fly on Jet2 without taking a holiday, but in 2025 80% of Jet2’s revenue was from its package holiday arm Jet2holidays.

Under ATOL, the licence scheme for package tours, Jet2holidays is authorised to carry over seven million passengers. Its nearest rival, TUI is authorised to carry just under six million. Coming up fast is easyJet holidays, licensed to carry nearly 3.5 million.

Running an airline is incredibly complicated, but, from the outside, growth has come easily as Jet2 has rolled out bases and flown more routes from them. As it has expanded, Jet2 has taken market share by treating customers better than they have become accustomed to being treated in the budget airline era.

Today, Jet2 flies from 13 of the 18 UK airports that fly more than a million passengers a year. You can fly Jet2 from Bournemouth and Bristol in the South West to Belfast, Edinburgh and Glasgow in the North.

The proliferation of bases across the UK was the source of my concern, but I was missing the big obvious gap in the most populated corner of the nation, the South East, which is only partially served by bases at Stansted, Luton, and Bournemouth, the smallest airport by annual passenger numbers that Jet2 flies from.

In December, Jet2 announced that it has secured slots for six aircraft at Gatwick, addressing a catchment of 15 million people within one hour of the airport by road or rail.

Slots give airlines permission to use airport infrastructure at a particular date or time. Airport slots are hard to come by at Gatwick and airlines sometimes trade them for millions of pounds.

It seems Jet2 lucked out though when Gatwick released additional capacity recently. This prompts the airline to bring forward its aspiration to fly from the country’s leading airport for short-haul beach holidays and city breaks.

Flights will start in March next year, but start-up costs mean that Gatwick will only move into profitability in 2029, according to Jet2’s forecasts. Jet2, and consequently shareholders, are sacrificing profit now, probably for much more profit in future.

Jet2 will keep five planes at Gatwick and one serving routes from Gatwick abroad, which pales compared to easyJet (LSE:EZJ)’s 70-odd planes stationed there. But this is only the beginning, a “strong strategic foothold” according to Jet2, now that a second runway has been approved by the government and more slots will eventually become available.

Not so EZJ

The move into easyJet’s largest base, though, has shone a light for me on the growing rivalry between easyJet holidays and Jet2holidays.

EasyJet relaunched easyJet holidays as an in-house operation in 2019, taking control of relationships with hotels and resorts like Jet2 does. Formerly the package holiday operation was outsourced to a partner bedbank (hotel room wholesaler). After a tricky start due to the pandemic, easyJet holidays has grown strongly.