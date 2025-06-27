Shares for the future: a half-billion-pound powerhouse

It has added considerably to revenue, which grew 41% (10% at constant currency, excluding acquisitions) but less to profit, which grew 26%. The cost of acquiring Peters has eradicated the company’s cash surplus. Now it carries considerable debt. Peters Surgical has all but doubled the size of AMS’ surgical division, by far the biggest and most profitable division of two. Surgical earned £136 million in revenue in 2024 and £30 million of adjusted operating profit compared to £42 million of revenue and less than £2 million of profit in Woundcare. Surgical makes surgical glue systems, collagen implants, synthetic bone substitutes, and sutures. Peters adds more suture and adhesive products, and clips and clamps to AMS’ portfolio. Stockwatch: unpacking this growth share conundrum

Three reasons UK outperformance can continue Peters also gives AMS a direct sales force in Europe, and a much stronger sales presence in the Far East and Africa. AMS intends to sell its products where Peters is strong, and Peters products where AMS is strong. It also expects to be able to improve some of its products with complementary technology. For example, AMS can improve Peters’ surgical glue system by combining it with its more precise delivery device technology. It anticipates accelerated suture development due to Peters’ research and development capability in this category. Peters’ contribution in 2024 has diluted profitability though, so we will have to wait and see whether these developments restore it in coming years. Dates for realising synergies reach out to 2027 in the annual report.

Source: AMS annual reports. Even at depressed levels, Surgical derives high profit margins from branded products. The same cannot be said for Woundcare, which makes dressings. The loss of royalty income from an expiring patent licensed to another company in 2023 and 2024 has driven adjusted operating profit margin down to just 4%. Without providing any detail, AMS says it is refocusing Woundcare on high margin business. It has its own brand, ActivHeal, but it also earns an unspecified proportion of the division’s revenue manufacturing under contract for third-party brands. Striking a balance may put AMS in a tricky position. My guess is that ActivHeal is more profitable, but AMS’ customers will not look kindly on more aggressive competition from their supplier. To raise profit margins, it would have to strike better contracts or push its own product harder, at the expense of contract manufacturing. Better news comes from the Surgical Division. AMS’ most significant surgical product is LiquiBand, a range of tissue adhesives. Following disruption in 2023, when the company switched distributors in the US, its biggest LiquiBand market, sales have taken off again.

