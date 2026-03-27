Shares for the future: no longer terrified by star stock’s share price

When I re-scored Goodwin (LSE:GDWN) last November, I was impressed by the business and terrified by the share price after the company published a trading update that revealed profit for the year to April 2026 would double.

To my mind, Goodwin had delivered the promise made a decade or so ago to restore the two most important companies in its Mechanical Engineering division, Goodwin Steel Castings and Goodwin International, after a crash in the oil price stymied demand for valves used in oil pipelines.

Goodwin enlarged its foundry and diversified to manufacture components for nuclear submarines and naval frigates, and self-shielded boxes and racks for storing radioactive zeolite at Sellafield prior to disposal.

Sales to the defence and nuclear industries are lumpy, but Goodwin has frequently referred to “multi-decade” programmes, for which it is the incumbent or, in the case of self-shielded boxes, the only company in the UK capable of supplying. The company has told me it can cast super alloys at sizes few in the world can.

On that basis, I felt the huge uplift in profit expected this year was a new base from which Goodwin would grow. It was not a blip. For what it is worth, I still think that. But Goodwin’s update has given us many reasons to be less confident in that judgement, at least in the short term.

Goodwin: clouds gathering

This week I’m re-scoring Goodwin after another trading update. Maybe I was too accommodating in November.

On Monday, Goodwin reiterated that profit should double in the year to April 2026, a prediction that is closer and consequently more reliable now.

Clouds are gathering thereafter, though. I cannot say how ominous they are because Goodwin doesn’t tell us. For some clouds, Goodwin will not know.

The first clouds are two lost tenders, one for, the company tells me, the supply of 100-year cans to Sellafield. The other was to supply Estonia with coastal radar and antennae systems from Goodwin’s Easat subsidiary.

Goodwin had been working on the tender for two years and was surprised it didn’t come its way given its position as a key supplier of another kind of nuclear waste container. In February, Sellafield awarded a 100-year can contract to LTi Metaltech. The cans store plutonium.

The loss of the Easat tender is, perhaps, less surprising, since the company is just establishing itself as a radar systems supplier. It is disappointing though, because Goodwin had been anticipating a surge in orders and “multiple simultaneous opportunities...”.

In the year to April 2025, Easat made a small profit. While the business was not as busy as it had expected, it was building systems for the Royal Thai Air Force, a civil airport in Vietnam, and Cranfield airport in the UK. Since Estonia has not joined these projects, maybe the conclusion we should draw is that Easat is still less busy than anticipated.

In the update, Goodwin also tempered expectations about brand new business, Duvelco. Duvelco manufactures a novel high-performance plastic called Ducoya. Having built the factory, it’s now marketing the product.

We already knew that first revenues are expected in the year to April 2027, later than the company originally anticipated, but Monday’s update added that Goodwin doesn’t expect “substantial” revenue “in the early years”.

This does not directly contradict Goodwin’s belief expressed in its most recent annual report that Duvelco “will be the largest and most profitable division in years to come”, but maybe it should have inserted the word “many” into that phrase.

Delays introducing new products are not shocking. Any long-term follower of Victrex (LSE:VCT), another high-performance polymer manufacturer, knows how hard it has been for that company to establish its very well-established product in new markets.

If one of Goodwin’s sins is overconfidence, one of its virtues has been patience. It took longer than Goodwin expected to ramp up production for nuclear and defence contracts, and it is taking longer than expected for Easat to establish its radar systems.

At times, Goodwin has invested heavily in these businesses while they were losing money. Goodwin International and Goodwin Steel Castings have roared back to life and Easat was at least profitable in 2025.

Goodwin has been able to carry these businesses at times because other aspects of the conglomerate have been making good money, most notably a second division, Refractory Engineering. Goodwin makes powders used in the casting of jewellery and tyres, for example. It also processes a wide range of minerals.

As global market leader in the supply of investment casting powder for jewellery, Refractory Engineering grew more reliably than Mechanical Engineering over the last decade, and earned higher profit margins for much of it.