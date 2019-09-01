ii spread trading (LCG)

Sophisticated and easy to use platform

The ii spread trading platform is designed with the active trader in mind. You can access information to help you make your own decisions, and trade long or short, all from one platform. There are a wide range of support tools like charting and back testing to help you formulate and test your spread trading strategy. And you can set up alerts for markets that you're following to signal when it's the right time to enter or exit.

Features

market availability - 24/7 access to UK and international markets, as well as indices, sectors, commodities and FX.

mobile app - view and amend your portfolio, check the latest prices and market movements, open and close positions, and set stops and orders – all within the app. Available for iOS and Android.

live data - our easy-to-use trading platform gives you access to a range of live data, including market prices, news, top and bottom market movers, stock screener and UK sector analysis.

comprehensive charting - view a wide range of support tools like charting and back testing to help you formulate and test your spread trading.

tight spreads - we have tight spreads on rolling daily indices, currencies and commodities.