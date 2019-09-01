ii spread trading (LCG)
Financial spread trading account
Sophisticated and easy to use platform
The ii spread trading platform is designed with the active trader in mind. You can access information to help you make your own decisions, and trade long or short, all from one platform. There are a wide range of support tools like charting and back testing to help you formulate and test your spread trading strategy. And you can set up alerts for markets that you're following to signal when it's the right time to enter or exit.
Features
market availability - 24/7 access to UK and international markets, as well as indices, sectors, commodities and FX.
mobile app - view and amend your portfolio, check the latest prices and market movements, open and close positions, and set stops and orders – all within the app. Available for iOS and Android.
live data - our easy-to-use trading platform gives you access to a range of live data, including market prices, news, top and bottom market movers, stock screener and UK sector analysis.
comprehensive charting - view a wide range of support tools like charting and back testing to help you formulate and test your spread trading.
tight spreads - we have tight spreads on rolling daily indices, currencies and commodities.
The ii Spread Trading Account is provided by London Capital Group
ii Spread Trading is a trading name of London Capital Group Ltd (LCG) which is registered in England and Wales under registered number 3218125. LCG is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority under Firm Reference Number: 182110. Registered address: 77 Grosvenor Street, Mayfair, London, W1K 3JR. For the purpose of Spread Trading, Interactive investor is introducing you to London Capital Group (LCG) and all dealing, administration and settlement is carried out by them.
LCG is a leading provider of online Financial Spread Trading. Interactive Investor receives various commission revenues from LCG in direct relation to the transactions made by you. LCG will provide further detail regarding the commission payments upon written request.