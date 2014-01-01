ii ACE 40: Baillie Gifford Positive Change

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced and well-resourced team: Successful track record of delivering above market returns. The fund is managed by a Portfolio Construction Group (PCG). There are five investment managers and two senior impact analysts on the PCG with access to Baillie Gifford’s extensive resources, and all bringing different expertise to the investment process.

Superior performance: Successful three-year track record of delivering above market returns.

The fund is competitively priced: The ‘B’ share class has annual ongoing charges of 0.53%.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Embraces. This means the fund adopts a targeted or proactive approach to ethical investing, in an effort to make a positive impact and/or environmental outcomes.

Fund EcoMarket category: Sustainability Themed. This relates to funds that focus on sustainability related issues and opportunities as part of their investment strategy, often alongside ethical criteria. Their focus is often around longer-term societal and environmental trends.

How the fund is managed: The team runs a highly concentrated growth portfolio, in a range of around 25 to 50 quality stocks. Stock selection is driven by fundamental company research along with strong impact criteria – a company has to deliver positive change in one of four areas: Social Inclusion and Education, Environment and Resource Needs, Healthcare and Quality of Life. These two aspects form the two-stage investment process the outcome of which is high conviction and a differentiated portfolio from the competition. As the strategy has a long-term investment horizon, investors should expect low portfolio turnover.

The fund aims to outperform the MSCI AC World Index by at least 2% per annum (after fees) over rolling five-year periods.

THE RISKS

High portfolio concentration: This increases the volatility risk and the fund’s return could significantly deviate from those of the index under certain market conditions.

Style bias: The fund adopts a growth-focused strategy, meaning that the fund could underperform should growth become an out of favour style.

Currency: Because investments are made predominantly outside the UK, performance may be significantly affected by changes in exchange rates.