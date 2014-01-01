ii ACE 40: FP Foresight Global Real Infrastructure

WHY WE RECOMMEND IT

Experienced and well-resourced manager: Nick Scullion, head of Foresight Capital, is the lead manager for the fund and has over nine years of investment experience. Co-manager Mark Brennan also has over nine years of experience managing portfolios.

Superior performance and specialist strategy: In its short history, the fund, which launched in June 2019, has outperformed its peers within the Morningstar Sector Equity Infrastructure Category.

ETHICAL CRITERIA

ii ACE ethical style: Embraces. This means the fund adopts a targeted or proactive approach to ethical investing, in an effort to make a positive impact and/or environmental outcomes.

Fund EcoMarket category: Environmentally Themed. This applies to funds that significantly integrate environmental issues into their investment strategies, sometimes alongside ethical avoidance criteria. Their focus is often around longer term environmental and resource related issues.

How the fund is managed: The investment objective is to achieve an annual return in excess of consumer price index (CPI) inflation +3% over any five-year period. The fund invests in the publicly traded shares of typically 30 companies that own or operate real infrastructure or renewable energy assets anywhere in the world, and only invest in companies that they believe deliver a net social or environmental benefit and meet the principles of the United Nations Global Compact.

THE RISKS

Ethical screening: In certain market conditions, the performance of the fund may differ significantly from others in the peer group that do not exclude specific sectors or companies from a comparable investment universe.