Utilico Global Income plc Share Offer
This offer is now closed for applications through interactive investor
result of the offer
Although the Company received positive interest from investors, in light of market conditions and uncertainties and the consequent impact on thhe level of demand, the Company will not be proceeding with the proposed launch at this time.
Subscription amounts are being re-credited to accounts and confirmation of the result will be sent to customers who applied (Friday 15 June 2018).
key information
|Issue price per share:
|£1.00
|Minimum investment:
|£1,000 (multiples of £1 thereafter)
|Stock ticker:
|UGI
|SEDOL:
|BFZN729
expected timetable
|Offer open:
|22 May 2018
|Offer close:
|18 June 2018 (10am)
|Result announced:
|19 June 2018
|Unconditional dealing starts:
|n/a
offer documents
- View 'Utilico Global Income plc Update on IPO' (PDF)
- View 'Utilico Global Income plc Publication of prospectus' (PDF)
Interactive Investor Services Limited uses the Utilico Global Income plc Prospectus in accordance with the Company's consent and the conditions set out in the Utilico Global Income plc Prospectus.
This website is issued by, and is the sole responsibility of, Interactive Investor Services Limited. This website is an advertisement and not a Prospectus. Any application to participate in the Offer can and will only be made on the basis of the Prospectus, together with any supplements thereto.
"Utilico Global Income plc" and the Utilico Global Income plc logo are registered trademarks of Utilico Global Income plc. Reproduced by kind permission of Utilico Global Income plc. All rights reserved.
This announcement has been published by Interactive Investor Services Limited.
This announcement has been prepared and is the sole responsibility of Interactive Investor Services Limited of Exchange Court, Duncombe Street, Leeds, LS1 4AX, which is an authorised person for the purposes of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000.