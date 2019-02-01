BMO Investment Trust

At BMO, our aim is to help our clients overcome the challenges they face and deliver the investment outcomes they seek. We've been helping clients with their financial needs for over 200 years.

A lot has happened since 1817, including the launch of the world's oldest collective investment fund vehicle - F&C Investment Trust over 150 years ago. This fund made investing more accessible to individual investors and we are proud to still manage it today.

We currently manage 10 Investment Trusts, providing a range of investment opportunities including access to equities, bonds, property and private equity. Each trust has different aims and objectives with the option of capital growth, income or a combination of the two and with a specific regional focus or with a global remit.