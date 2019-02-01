Home >Sponsored>

BMO Investment Trust

At BMO, our aim is to help our clients overcome the challenges they face and deliver the investment outcomes they seek. We've been helping clients with their financial needs for over 200 years.

A lot has happened since 1817, including the launch of the world's oldest collective investment fund vehicle - F&C Investment Trust over 150 years ago. This fund made investing more accessible to individual investors and we are proud to still manage it today.

We currently manage 10 Investment Trusts, providing a range of investment opportunities including access to equities, bonds, property and private equity. Each trust has different aims and objectives with the option of capital growth, income or a combination of the two and with a specific regional focus or with a global remit.

BMO Real Estate Investments 

BMO Real Estate Investments aims to deliver an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from investment in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.  It offers investors prime exposure to commercial property assets. The Company holds a diversified portfolio of freehold and predominately long leasehold (over 60 years remaining at the time of acquisition) UK commercial properties. It invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail and industrial. 

What are global investment trusts

BMO Capital & Income Investment Trust plc (LSE:BCI)

To secure long-term capital and income growth from a portfolio consisting mainly of UK FTSE All-Share companies. 

BMO Global Smaller Companies (LSE:BGSC)

The investment objective is to secure a high total return by investing in smaller companies worldwide.

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust Growth (LSE:BMPG)

The objective for the Growth Portfolio is to provide growth shareholders with capital growth from a diversified portfolio of investment companies. 

BMO Private Equity Trust (LSE:BPET)

The objective of the trust is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in private equity assets.

BMO Managed Portfolio Trust Income (LSE:BMPI)

The objective for the Income Portfolio of assets is to provide investors with an attractive level of income, with the potential for income and capital growth, from a diversified portfolio of Investment Companies.  

BMO Real Estate Investments (LSE:BREI)

Aims to provide ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income with the potential for income and capital growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

BMO UK High Income Trust plc (LSE:BHI)

Aims to provide an attractive return to shareholders each year in the form of dividends and/or capital returns, together with prospects for capital growth. 

BMO UK High Income Trust plc B (LSE:BHIB)

Aims to provide an attractive return to shareholders each year in the form of dividends and/or capital returns, together with prospects for capital growth. 

BMO UK High Income Trust plc Uts (LSE:BHIU)

Aims to provide an attractive return to shareholders each year in the form of dividends and/or capital returns, together with prospects for capital growth. 

European Assets Trust (LSE:EAT)

Aims to achieve growth of capital through investment in quoted small and medium-sized companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. 

BMO Commercial Property Trust (LSE:BCPT)

Aims to provide ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.

F&C Investment Trust plc (LSE:FCIT)

The objective of the trust is to secure long-term growth in capital and income through a policy of investing primarily in an internationally diversified portfolio of publicly listed equities, as well as unlisted securities and private equity, with the use of gearing.

TR Property Investment Trust (LSE:TRY)

The investment objective of the trust is to maximise total returns by investing in Pan European equities and UK direct property, focusing on long term capital and income growth.

