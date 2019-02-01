BMO Investment Trust
At BMO, our aim is to help our clients overcome the challenges they face and deliver the investment outcomes they seek. We've been helping clients with their financial needs for over 200 years.
A lot has happened since 1817, including the launch of the world's oldest collective investment fund vehicle - F&C Investment Trust over 150 years ago. This fund made investing more accessible to individual investors and we are proud to still manage it today.
We currently manage 10 Investment Trusts, providing a range of investment opportunities including access to equities, bonds, property and private equity. Each trust has different aims and objectives with the option of capital growth, income or a combination of the two and with a specific regional focus or with a global remit.
BMO Real Estate Investments
BMO Real Estate Investments aims to deliver an attractive level of income together with the potential for income and capital growth from investment in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio. It offers investors prime exposure to commercial property assets. The Company holds a diversified portfolio of freehold and predominately long leasehold (over 60 years remaining at the time of acquisition) UK commercial properties. It invests principally in three commercial property sectors: office, retail and industrial.
What are global investment trusts
To secure long-term capital and income growth from a portfolio consisting mainly of UK FTSE All-Share companies.
The investment objective is to secure a high total return by investing in smaller companies worldwide.
The objective for the Growth Portfolio is to provide growth shareholders with capital growth from a diversified portfolio of investment companies.
The objective of the trust is to achieve long-term capital growth through investment in private equity assets.
The objective for the Income Portfolio of assets is to provide investors with an attractive level of income, with the potential for income and capital growth, from a diversified portfolio of Investment Companies.
Aims to provide ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income with the potential for income and capital growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.
Aims to provide an attractive return to shareholders each year in the form of dividends and/or capital returns, together with prospects for capital growth.
Aims to achieve growth of capital through investment in quoted small and medium-sized companies in Europe, excluding the United Kingdom.
Aims to provide ordinary shareholders with an attractive level of income with the potential for capital and income growth from investing in a diversified UK commercial property portfolio.
The objective of the trust is to secure long-term growth in capital and income through a policy of investing primarily in an internationally diversified portfolio of publicly listed equities, as well as unlisted securities and private equity, with the use of gearing.