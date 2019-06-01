Alliance Trust
About Us
Founded in 1888, Alliance Trust is one of the oldest and largest investment trusts in the UK. We aim to grow shareholders' wealth by investing in global equities, using a multi manager approach. The Trust is well suited to DIY investors seeking a core equity holding that provides diversified but highly active exposure to global equity markets at a competitive cost.
Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns. Your capital is at risk
Craig Baker – Global Equity Investment Trust
Greg Herr – Long Term Value
Rajiv Jain – Global Quality Growth
The Trust's objective
The Trust’s objective is to deliver a real return over the long term through a combination of capital growth and a rising dividend. Our broadly diversified global equity portfolio blends the top stock picks of eight world class managers, most of which are not generally available. Shareholders get the benefit of both highly selective investing to maximise returns versus the index as well as the lower risk and volatility that stems from the multi-manager approach.
Keeping faith with value investing
Andrew Wellington, Co Founder & CIO, Lyrical Asset Management, joins Mark Colegate.
Bill Kanko - Approach
Bill Kanko, Founder Black Creek Investment, shares what drives his approach to investment.
Ben Whitmore, one of Alliance Trust’s stock pickers and Head of Strategy, Value equities at Jupiter Asset Management, sheds light on the types of stocks he looks to invest in.