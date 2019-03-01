Baillie Gifford Investment Trusts

Home >Sponsored>

In a financial world of lookalikes, our individuality is our strength.

Baillie Gifford has been managing investments since 1908. As a wholly independent partnership, with no external shareholders demanding short-term gains, we can focus on what we do best, seeking out long-term investment returns for our clients. Our investment philosophy focuses on growth, while our universe is global. Over a century of investment experience has taught us that patience is vital, and we are not interested in following fads and fashions or pursuing short-term performance. It's a philosophy that has guided our investment strategy for over 100 years.

We are the largest manager of investment trusts in the UK with a range of nine trusts.  

The value of a stock market investment and any income from it can fall as well as rise and investors may not get back the amount invested. Baillie Gifford & Co Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. 

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC

Scottish Mortgage is considered to be Baillie Gifford’s flagship investment trust and indeed, it’s the largest conventional investment trust in the UK. The portfolio consists of around 80 of what the managers believe are the most exciting companies in the world today. The Scottish Mortgage vision is long term and it invests with no limits on geographical or sector exposure.

The Monks Investment Trust PLC

Launched in 1929, Monks is quite simply an investment trust that searches the world for investments with exceptional growth opportunities. Managed according to Baillie Gifford’s Global Alpha investment strategy, Monks takes a highly active approach to investment and its portfolio looks nothing like the index.

The Scottish American Investment Company P.L.C. (SAINTS) 

SAINTS is designed to generate an inflation-beating income from your investments that won’t weaken in the long term. It aims to deliver a winning combination of growth, income and dependability.  Please note, the level of income is not guaranteed, and you may not get back the amount invested.

Baillie Gifford Trust Magazine

Curious about our investment thinking? Want to find out more about the entrepreneurs and companies of the future? Baillie Gifford’s Trust magazine contains an array of insightful articles from our investment trust managers and leading journalists. 

Short Briefings on Long Term Thinking – the Baillie Gifford podcast

Baillie Gifford’s Short Briefings on Long Term Thinking brings valuable insights into the benefits of taking the long view. You’ll hear frank, often contrarian opinions from our team in Edinburgh and from experts around the world. 

The podcast series is available through iTunes, TuneIn Radio and Spotify. Subscribe now to keep up-to-date with all the episodes as they become available.
 

Risk Warnings and Important Information

The trust directors and staff of Baillie Gifford & Co may hold shares in the trusts and may buy or sell shares. The trusts can make use of derivatives, which may impact on their performance. The investment trusts managed by Baillie Gifford & Co are listed UK companies. They are not authorised or regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority. The trusts can borrow money to make further investments (sometimes known as ‘gearing’ or ‘leverage’). When this money is repaid by the trust, the value of the investments may not be enough to cover the borrowing and interest costs, and the trust will make a loss. If the trust’s investments fall in value, any borrowings will increase this loss. If a trust invests in unlisted investments, it could increase the risk. These assets may be more difficult to buy or sell, so changes in their prices may be greater.

Key Information Documents for the investment trusts above are available from the Baillie Gifford website. 