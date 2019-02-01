BMO Funds
BMO Universal Multi-Asset Portfolio Fund range
An exclusive low cost offer for interactive investor customers
interactive investor customers have exclusive access to a special fund class, where the Ongoing Charge Figure is reduced to just 0.25%.
Active management at passive prices
- A groundbreaking new investment solution from BMO Global Asset Management.
- Now for the first time, you can invest in an active multi-asset fund with passive prices.
- Portfolios are allocated globally across equities and fixed income.
- The newly launched ‘active’ Universal range has a market leading ongoing annual charge, capped at just 0.29% Ongoing Charge Figure.
Pay less with interactive investor
- The new BMO Universal Multi-Asset Portfolio (MAP) range offers three risk-controlled portfolio options – Cautious, Balanced and Growth – designed to cover a wide range of client needs. Most importantly, each portfolio is actively managed, and at low cost.
What will it cost to invest in these funds?
To buy and sell funds with interactive investor our normal commission charges apply (see rates and charges).
BMO Global have created a share class with an ongoing charges figure of just 0.25% especially for ii customers.
Access to the 0.25% share class will be exclusive to interactive investor customers for a limited period, and will remain in place as long as you hold the investments with ii. Note interactive investor does not endorse any particular product. If you are unsure about whether an investment is suitable for you please seek advice from a financial adviser.
Risk Warning: The price and value of investments and their income fluctuates: you may get back less than the amount you invested. If you are unsure about the suitability of a particular investment or think that you need a personal recommendation, you should speak to a suitably qualified financial adviser. Please note, the tax treatment of these products depends on the individual circumstances of each customer and may be subject to change in future. If you are uncertain about the tax treatment of the products you should contact HMRC or seek independent tax advice.
You can invest and hold funds with any of the accounts we offer. Whether you’re looking for an everyday trading account, making the most of your ISA allowance or planning for your retirement, there’s an account for you.
Trading Account
Our flexible account, where you can invest in all markets in the way you want.
ISA
Tax-efficient, low cost stocks and shares ISA with no separate ISA fee.
SIPP
Plan your retirement with our low-cost SIPP. Annual administration fee of just £120.