What will it cost to invest in these funds?

To buy and sell funds with interactive investor our normal commission charges apply (see rates and charges).

BMO Global have created a share class with an ongoing charges figure of just 0.25% especially for ii customers.

Access to the 0.25% share class will be exclusive to interactive investor customers for a limited period, and will remain in place as long as you hold the investments with ii. Note interactive investor does not endorse any particular product. If you are unsure about whether an investment is suitable for you please seek advice from a financial adviser.